NXT TV preview: Tommaso Ciampa returns, the show opening segment, title matches, tag match the fallout from NXT Takeover: XXX

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-New NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett open the show.

-Tommaso Ciampa returns.

-Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

-What’s next for new North American Champion Damian Priest?

Powell's POV: NXT will be unopposed by AEW Dynamite, which has been bumped to Thursday this week due to TNT's coverage of the NBA. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET.



