AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Tracy Smothers, Joe E. Legend, Jay Youngblood

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF’s lawyer Mark Sterling in a non-title match. Dynamite features final hype for Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. My audio review of this week’s episode will be pushed back to Thursday morning this week, but I will resume same night audio reviews next week.

-Last night’s NXT television show will be replayed on Syfy tonight at 7CT/8ET.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on SummerSlam 2000.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast has ’80s pop icon Tiffany. The previous episode featured Matt Cardona and Brian Myers (a/k/a Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins). Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast spotlighted SummerSlam 1990. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling featured Lilian Garcia and Jim Cornette. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tracy Smothers is 58.

-Joe E. Legend (Joseph Edward Hitchen) is 51. He worked as Just Joe in WWE.

-Jay Youngblood (Steven Romero) died on September 2, 1985 at age 30 following a series of heart attacks.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...