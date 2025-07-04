TNA Impact results (7/3): Moore’s review of The King’s Speech with Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana, Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly in a chain match for the Knockouts Title

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,093)

Taped June 20, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at UPMC Events Center

Simulcast July 3, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. Gia Miller was the backstage interviewer…

Indi Hartwell made her entrance to join the commentary team for the opening match. Entrance for the opening match happened (Which includes one of my favorite wrestling themes today, the Harley Cameron sung IInspiration theme)…

1. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford. McKay and Crawford started the match. McKay got a two count off a early La Magistral. Cassie tagged in. Both IInspiration members attacked both opponents with kicks while sneaking in their Iconic pose. Tessa tagged in and got a two count off a slam on Lee.

Tessa and Victoria used quick tags to cut the ring in half on Cassie. Cassie got a window of opportunity after a Sunset Flip and facebuster. McKay tagged in and cleaned house. Cassie dumped Tessa to ringside, who got in Indi Hartwell’s face. This left Victoria alone to get hit by the double team Idolizer. Cassie picked up the pinfall.

The IInspiration defeated Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard in 5:15.

Tessa and Indi gave each other right hands and had to be pulled apart by security. Indi took a mic and challenged Tessa to a match at Slammiversary…

John’s Thoughts: A bit clunky at points, but overall pretty solid. Not sure how much Cassie and Jessie have been working while away, but both women looked like they haven’t missed a beat (Cassie’s husband, Shawn Spears, does run a wrestling school. So easy training access). The finish was telegraphed off rip due to Victoria Crawford being the obvious weak link of the four women. Given all the bombastic personalities involved, I’m hoping for a entertaining feud between IInspiration and Elegance Brand (which will be WAY better than that never ending feud with Spitfire).

The commentary announced that The IInspiration vs. Elegance Brand and Tessa vs. Indi were made official for Slammiversary…

Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch made their entrance in formal attire. Tasha took the mic and said that she knows there is disorder in Order 4, which is why she called Mustafa Ali’s best friend Cedric Alexander. Tasha asked Ali and Cedric to come out and hash things out. Cedric Alexander made his entrance. Mustafa Ali made his entrance flanked by his Secret Service.

Cedric said he’s cutting to the chase. He said this bitter Ali we’re seeing is not the Ali he knows. This is not the Ali that he calls brother. Cedric brought up how he and Ali were the soul of 205 Live. He talked about how they carried that Cruiserweight division to WrestleMania. Cedric said that even John Cena gave them a standing ovation at WrestleMania when he sat in the front row.

John’s Thoughts: Note, there were two versions of 205 Live back in the day. There was the lame Vince McMahon Sports Entertainment version. And there was the post Enzo Amore Paul Levesque Version. The Paul Levesque version was amazing with wonderful matches.

Cedric said that it was more important that while Cedric was at the darkest points of his life, Ali was the man that called him to keep him going and thriving in the business. Cedric said he’s not here for hostility, he’s here to help. Ali said he doesn’t want Cedric’s [bleeped] help. Ali said Cedric took everything from him.

Ali said Cedric stole the WWE Cruiserweight title from him. Ali said Cedric stole a WrestleMania moment from him. Ali said the people say “Cedric and Ali” not “Ali and Cedric”. Cedric yelled at the fans to shut up. Ali said if Cedric is here to help, he wants Cedric to give him a “WrestleMania Rematch”. Ali said he wants to beat the man he never beat: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali at Slammiversary.

Cedric said he’s not here for hostility, but if Ali wants to be hostile Cedic will be willing to beat Ali’s ass again to show him whats up. Ali agreed and teased walking away. Ali tried to cheap shot Cedric, but Cedric saw it coming and dumped Ali to ringside. Cedric was then mugged by the unnamed Secret Service guys.

Hotch and Skyler joined in to help clear the cannon fodder from the ring. Hotch and Skyler hit one Secret Service guy with their Blockbuster Finisher. Cedric hit another Secret Service guy with The Lumbar Check. Ali backtracked to the back while Cedric’s theme played. Tasha Steelz looked conflicted in the corner…

John’s Thoughts: A great segment. As a person who reviewed 205 Live during it’s peak quality years, this was a good trip down memory lane for me. I think Ali and Cedric did a decent enough job getting viewers up to speed on their long history together. Those Ali vs. Cedric matches were PEAK (Though I’m surprised Ali never beat Cedric? Ali bumped around like hell for Cedric though). Cedric was never the best on the mic, but he was good here and was even starting to show improvement by the end of his WWE run (Better late than never). Ali is always a top quality promo, and I’m happy that he’s been minimizing the cosplay politician gimmick (aside from the actual cosplay and goons). As a person who’s seen all their matches in 205 Live, that’s the match I’m looking forward to most at Slammiversary.

A Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slammovich hype package aired…

Entrances for the Chain match took place. McKenzie Mitchell handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions. Both women were chained together at their wrists…

2. Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly in a Chain Match for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Kelly got on all fours while Masha calmly walked over to Kelly. This scene is a scene Sabrina Carpenter would approve. Kelly then got to her feet so both women could trade right hands. Masha used a chain assisted Snapmare and PK for a nearfall.

Kelly shoved Masha off the top rope and went to the Perpendicular side so she could use the turnbuckle like a pulley to pull up Masha. Kelly then used the chain to choke Masha and and leave her defenseless for strikes.[c]

Kelly hit Masha with a basement axe handle for a nearfall. Masha came back with chotheslines for a nearfall. Masha then tugged the chain to send Kelly into the ringpost. Masha then fishhooked Kelly with the chain. Hannifan noted that it helps Kelly that she wears a mouthguard. Masha rolled around to avoid overhead chain shots. Masha got up and smashed Kelly’s face into the chain.

Kelly recovered and dragged Masha around. Both women traded chain assisted strikes and took each other out in the center of the ring. Masha caught Kelly with a knee, Yakuza Kick, and Liger Kick for a nearfall. Kelly dodged Masha, hit her with boots, and laid her out with Angel’s Wings. Kelly got up and hit her with the Snow Plow for the victory.

Kelly gave Masha a slam and inverted cannonball. Masha escaped a submission attempt and choked Kelly with the chain. Kelly tapped out.

Masha Slamovich defeated Killer Kelly via pinfall in 11:05 of on-air time.

Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx put the boots to Masha after the match. Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside ran out to even the odds and chase the NXT heels from the ring…

John’s Thoughts: Why did they rush to this match? They could have saved it for something after Slammiversary where they could have both built Kelly up and used the time they used to hype this match to build whatever Masha is going to do at Slammiversary (unless that’s telegraphing Masha dropping the title at Slammiversary? Maybe Kelly’s contract is coming up). You could tell this was a cold babyface vs. babyface match because the crowd was pretty mild. Shame too because both women worked hard and actually put on a great and creative match. Hardcore and Garbage wrestlers must be mad that Eric Young and Steve Maclin took away blood from TNA (I kid, I kid. But ever since they went overboard with their chain match, TNA has banned blading).

A replay aired of Eric Young being ejected and dragged to the back last week for interfering in a match. After he was dragged backstage, they aired footage of Eric Young passing by Home Town Man doing jumping jacks. Young got in his face and said he knows that Home Town Man shouldn’t be here because he’s the fired Cody Deaner. Home Town Man denied being Deaner. Young said he saw Deaner at Arizona.

Home Town Man said he’s a local competitor from Pittsburgh. Young mocked Home Town Man by putting a bag on his head. Security chased Young to the back while Home Town Man happily did jumping jacks…

Cut to this week, Eric Young was chewing out Judas Icarus and Travis Williams for getting him kicked out last week and losing to the Hardys. Judas Icarus told Young they’ll do whatever it takes from now on…

John’s Thoughts: Holy crap! Icarus has a voice! I thought those guys were mutes. Anyways, they need to pull the plug with Eric Young’s latest cult faction. What made Eric Young obsessed with cults? And this is the lamest one yet. Young randomly putting a bag or whatever on his head gave me memories of good ol’ Showtime Eric Young. Can Young get kayfabe brain damage and partial amnesia so we can get Showtime Eric Young back? If only because the World Class Maniac has run its course.

The sponsored injury report aired. Trey Miguel is ruled out of his match due to a hernia (will be replaced by Zach Wentz). Xia Brookside is day to day with a knee injury. AJ Francis is cleared coming off head and lower back pain…

John’s Thoughts: Is this a rib? They always have to throw in that one lame injury in their injury report. This is Kayfabe, if AJ isn’t wrestling, can’t you kayfabe bruised ribs or dislocated finger, or something? A part of me wants to see someone take Ace Austin’s laminated card spot and be day-to-day after a papercut.

Mike Santana was sitting on a staircase, wearing a Eddie Guerrero “I’m Your Papi” shirt. Santana said he always takes the opportunity to reflect. He said the last thing he wants to do is make it to the finish line, look back, and regret not living in the moment. Mike said you aren’t owed anything in this business, but if you work, you earn.

Mike said for the last week, every person who’s been on this journey with him let their voices be heard and made it impossible for TNA management not to put Mike Santana in the match. Santana said this is more than just a moment or a main event. He said this is every struggle, every pain, every loss, everything it took to get to this moment. He said this is about being able to go home to show his daughter that everything is possible.

He said he’s not going to Slammiversary to lose. He said he’s not going to his baby girl empty handed. He said anybody that wants to make their presence known, go right ahead! He said he’s taking it home and walking out of Slammiversary at TNA World Champion. Santana said you can try him, but he’s the illest and realest to ever do it…

John’s Thoughts: He’s right when he says illest and realest because he sounds like he’s real and speaking from the heart. He also doesn’t speak like a “pro wrestler”, but sounds like a human being. Selfishly, I want to see him stick in TNA for a good long while; but there’s no way Heartbreak Kid doesn’t want to sign Mike to a WWE contract now that he’s seeing Mike’s business up and close on Tuesdays.

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. “The Complete” Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards). Side note, Cardona kinda blends in with the dark spots of the arena this week because he went a bit extra on the spray tan. Cardona rallied with running strikes. Eddie slowed things down after tripping Cardona off the top rope. Eddie worked on Cardona with methodical offense. Cardona backdropped and flapjacked Eddie. Cardona gave Eddie the Broski Boot.

Alisha distracted Matt which allwed Eddie to reverse a Ruff Ryder into a Blue Thunder Bomb. Alisha distracted the referee. Eddie tried to cheat using his “championship ring”, but Brian Myers got on the apron and disapproved of what Eddie was doing. The distraction allowed Cardona to roll up Eddie into a jackknife pin for the win.

Matt Cardona defeated Eddie Edwards via pinfall in 3:07.

Eddie yelled at Myers. Myers hung his head and walked to the back. The lights went out and the spotlights flashed to introduce NXT’s DarkState faction (Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, and Saquon Shugars). DarkState mugged Matt Cardona and left him lying after a pop-up Shield Bomb. Alisha and Eddie backtracked in fear as DarkState’s theme played (actually one of Def Rebel’s better themes)…

John’s Thoughts: Even though he’s not signed, it feels like he has some sort of short term deal. Reason I say that is because he’s in a storyline and winning matches. I’ll take this over him being in Rocky Romero mode where he randomly pops up in random promotons be enhancement talent to the stars. Dion Lennox teased appearing at Impact on Tuesday and this was the payoff. Intrigued to see if this leads to DarkState doing a lot more in TNA (we’ve seen wrestlers like Ariana Grace get a lot of development in TNA when NXT has no room for her on the show). DarkState can give TNA strong and ready-made heel threat. Only downside is, like the Shield before them, DarkSate have strong heel plot armor and you hope they don’t just tear through the TNA roster and dip out.

They aired footage of Home Town Man with a towel over his head. Hannifan noted that someone unmasked him. Sami Callihan was yelling for medics to come help the Home Town Man…

The commentary team checked in and hyped Slammiversary. Hannifan noted that Masha Slammovich vs. [Jacy Jayne or Jordynne Grace] was made official as a Title vs. Title match at Slammiversary…

John’s Thoughts: Daym! That’s a big one. They did it with Trick, but it’ll also be sick if Masha got both belts. Which would be pretty insane if we see a non-contracted wrestler win a WWE belt. What I actually think makes total sense given her history with both companies, I wonder if they’re going to shift both the TNA and NXT women’s belts to Jordynne. That would be pretty sick too! But where does that leave Blake Monroe (the former Mariah May). Might give Monroe time to character develop by tearing through Fatal Influence? Of course, they can always go double wonk DQ finish…

A Leon Slater promo package aired. He talked about being 20 years old from England. He said there’s not a single moment in his life when he didn’t want to be a wrestler. He said his cousin grew out of wrestling and he got all the hand me downs. Wrestling DVD, toys, and whatnot. He said he was a TNA boy, which was popular in the UK. He said it was like punk rock, the edgy alternative.

He said if he was American, he wouldn’t be here sitting in front of you. He said he’s here because he talks like this (with an accent), has a queen, has a king, has a union jack. He said he started training at 9 years old. They showed clips of a 9 year old Leon Slater wrestling at an indie show. He said he’s been working hard and sacrificed his teenage years for this. He said a part of him wished he lived a regular teenage life, but the other part flips on and he’s glad that he sacrificed those years.

He said he’s been living his dream ever since he entered the ring. Slater said there’s not many 20 year olds from his hometown who can say they are living their dream. Slater said if there’s one thing that spurred him on is the moment his dad left his mom. He said he doesn’t have too many memories of his dad, and has more wrestling of his mom. He said he always had his mom and sister with him. A clip aired of a pre-teen Leon Slater giving his little sister a Pumphandle Slam.

He said he’s doing this to both prove his dad wrong and ultimately prove his mom right. Slater said he remember his mom being with him throughout his journey, taking him to indie shows and wrestling school. He said he knows his mom will be watching Slammiversary and he wants to make her proud. Slater said he takes pride in being young.

He said he doesn’t want to be forgotten and that’s why he jumps off things 20 feet in the air to crash, that’s why he flips, that’s why he does what he does. He said after Slammiversary there wouldn’t be a person that forgets him because he will beat Amazing Red’s record and become the youngest X Division Champion…

John’s Thoughts: Got damn! That was a magnificent profile piece. Protect this kid! Give him a hug! This video was well produced and I feel like we all know and connect with Leon Slater now. Props to him too in terms of his Journey. He’s a really good talker too! That profile was a whole character arc and you definitely need to watch it if you didn’t see this week’s show. If anything, one of the cutest clips in the world is seeing tiny Leon Slater give his little sister a safe Pumphandle slam. This reminded me of the Je’von Evans profile piece on NXT due to having a similar but different journey as a wrestler that started in the pre-teens (Ey Delirious! Ey Heartbreak! Book Leon vs. Je’von for Bound for Glory!)

Steve Maclin made his entrance to join the commentary team for the next match. Entrances for the next match took place…

4. Mance Warner (w/Steph De Lander) vs. Jake Something. Mance and Jake traded hands. Jake took down Mance with a shortarm clothesline. Steph held Jake’s leg to allow Mance to take him to the mat. Jake shoved Mance away, but ran into a big boot. Mance did a eye poke to send Jake to the mat.

Jake revered a knee strike with a forearm. Both men brawled over to Steve Maclin. Mance gave Maclin some words. Mance got out of the way and Jake accidenily clotheslined Maclin. Maclin gave both Mance and Jake a double clothesline for the double DQ.

Mance Warnder vs. Jake Something ended in an apparent no-contest in 3:00.

Security ran out to pull apart all three men who brawled. De Lander plucked Mance away and dragged him to the back…

The Rascalz made their entrance. Oh shoot! A wild Myron Reed appears! This man is like a wild pokemon in terms of randomly popping up when he wants to. The Nemeths made their entrance…

5. Nic Nemeth (w/Ryan Nemeth) vs. Zachary Wentz (w/Myron Reed). Zach did flips to escape a wristlock. Wentz taunted Nic with the rascalz finger wiggle. Wentz got a two count after a corkscrew crossbody.[c]

Nic was dominating back from break. Nic worked on Wentz with methodical offense. Wentz got a window of opportunity after sending Nic’s throat into the top buckle. Nic came back with a side headlock. Wentz escaped with a jawbreaker and rallied with CQC strikes. Nemeth kicked out at two. Wentz escaped a Superplex and then pounced back up to hit Nic with a Superplex.

Both men traded Boo Yay punches. Wentz reversed a Fame Asser into a Power Bomb for a nearfall. Nic reversed a high knee into the Fame Asser for a nearfall. Both men traded rapid fire rollups and nearfall. Wentz caught Nic with a handspring knee for a nearfall. Ryan got a hand on Zach’s leg. Zach hit Ryan with a Plancha. Nic caught Zach with a superkick and followed up with the Danger Zone for the victory.

Nic Nemeth defeated Zachary Wentz via pinfall in 9:05 of on-air time.

John’s Thought: Ehhh, the finish was fine. Nic’s a former TNA and WWE World Champion, so I wouldn’t have minded a clean win here. That said, I get it, heat. I’m also a bit numb due to all wrestling companies overusing the distraction finish.

The following matches were advertised for next week: Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something vs. Mance Warner for the International Title, The Elegance Brand vs. Holly Hudson and Myla Grace, Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley vs. Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee, and The Rascalz and Hardys vs. First Class and Nemeths.

A replay aired of Joe Hendry beating Wes Lee on Tuesday’s NXT, which featured Mike Santana running out to help keep Tyson and Tryiek at bay…

Frankie Kazarian made his entrance and introduced everyone to his talk show segment called “The King’s Speech”. Frankie said unfortunately he’s not in the main event of Slammiversary. He said his lawyers are working on getting him in. He introduced his first guest, Joe Hendry. Joe Hendry made his entrance. Frankie then introduced Mike Santana, who made his entrance through the crowd with a Puerto Rican flag. Frankie jokingly said “what a speedy entrance” due to Santana’s entrance taking a while.

Kazarian then gave Trick Williams an over the top and favorable introduction for his entrance. Trick got a milder than usual “whoop dat Trick” chant (Dang, I know it’s probably the end of the taping day, but usually people just chant it out of reflex due to Hustle and Flow). Kazarian said he wants to give Trick the forum to say at SLammiversary that it’s not going to be a feel good story for Joe or Mike.

Trick said Frankie doesn’t lie. He said he beat Joe Hendry in a match. Trick said he also beat Mike Santana in a match. Trick said he has no problem doing that at Slammiversary. He said there’s one man who has to hold the title to represent TrickNA, and that’s Trick Williams. Joe was about to retort, but Kazarian snatch the mic from him. Kazarian said he thinks everyone are idiots. Kazarian then asked Santana to talk.

Kazarian tried to snatch the mic from Mike, but Mike held on and said if Kaz disrespect him one more time, he’ll drop his ass on his own show. Santana said he’s the illest and realest to ever do it. He said he didn’t get into this game to sing no corny ass song. He said he didn’t get into this game to be a fake ass wack ass rapper. He said he got into this game to be the very best in the world.

Santana said he got into this to be the best in every single ring he steps in. Santana told Kaz to get out of his face. He said he’s here to bring TNA to the essense. Santana said TNA is about being the best in the ring, not the crap Trick and Joe do. Mike said he’s going to step into UBS Arena and take the TNA title. Joe respectfully pulled the mic from Mike. Joe talked about how everyone just wants to see Trick’s ass whooped.

Joe said he respects Mike’s ability and passion. Joe said Mike will be the man one day, but people are still chanting “We Believe”. Trick said ya’ll speak lies. Trick said Joe saying he’s carrying the brand is a lie. Trick said Santana lied to his daughter when he lost on NXT a few weeks ago. Trick said that the truth is that Mike got his ass whooped by a wack ass rapper. Trick said the truth is that he’ll take the fans, the brand, and that’ll make you sick, man.

Kazarian said he likes the intensity, but it’s all garbage. Kazarian said if he’s not holding the TNA title, the only man worthy in the ring is Trick. Trick slowly crept behind Mike and Joe while Kazarian was insulting Joe and Mike. Kazarian said Joe’s shirt looked stupid. Trick gave Joe and Mike a double clothesline. Joe and Mike had the upper hand, but Trick hit Joe with the title belt and took down Mike with a Trick Shot. The show closed with Trick posing with the title…

John’s Thoughts: At first I was wondering why Kazarian was here because there was no talk show set; but it looks like they’re setting up a Santana and Hendry vs. Trick and Kazarian match for next week. This was actually a fine face-to-face segment with a lot of good logic thrown around. Joe always knows how to fire up the crowd with the mic. Mike is one of the best talkers in the game. Trick is always good too, especially going at Joe and Mike for their recent L’s.

This one was a way better than average episode of TNA Impact. The best TNA Impact we’ve seen in weeks. The usual solid wrestling is always there. This show had a bunch of good promos, video packages, and vignettes. Two of the must see things on this show, are promos. Go out of your way to see the early Mike Santana promo. But you don’t even have to see that because you MUST check out that Leon Slater video that they did. The Ali and Cedric promo was good too.