TNA Victory Road results (9/26): Vetter’s review of Ash by Elegance vacating the Knockouts Title and the crowning of the new champion, Leon Slater vs. Myron Reed for the X Division Title

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

TNA Victory Road

Edmonton, Alberta, at the Expo Centre

Streamed live September 26, 2025, on TNA+

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt provided commentary, and Hannifan said it is the first-time-ever for TNA in Edmonton. This venue is a small arena; the crowd is maybe 1,500-2,200.

TNA Victory Road Pre-Show

1. Cedric Alexander vs. Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz in a three-way. Miguel superkicked Wentz at the bell! Quick reversals by all three, and Cedric dove through the ropes onto Miguel; they all took turns diving onto each other. Wentz caught Miguel with a stunner at 2:30. Cedric hit a leaping Flatliner out of the ropes for a nearfall. He hit a stiff kick to Trey’s spine, then a German Suplex for a nearfall. He hit a double German Suplex on both Rascalz at 4:30. The Rascalz hit simultaneous Sling Blades on each other, and everyone was down.

Wentz hit a jumping knee on Cedric, then a twisting crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:30. Cedrick hit a Michinoku Driver on Wentz for a nearfall. Trey put Cedric in a Sharpshooter; he turned it into a Muta Lock and cranked on Cedric’s neck. Wentz hit a Swanton Bomb to break it up, then the springboard UFO Cutter on Cedric for the pin. Every bit as fast-paced as you would expect it to be.

Zachary Wentz defeated Trey Miguel and Cedric Alexander in a three-way at 8:02.

* Gia Miller interviewed Steve Maclin backstage. She noted how Frankie Kazarian has mocked Maclin’s military service. Maclin said Frankie has made tonight very personal, and he’s going out there to fight for his brothers in the military. El Mesias (from AAA) walked up to Maclin and glared at him with nothing said. We went back to the commentary table, where Hannifan and Rehwoldt were surprised to see Mecias, and Tom reminded us that he had a brief run in TNA a few years ago.

* Back to the ring for the First Class Penthouse, where AJ Francis stood in front of a table. He’s wearing a Houston Texans jacket. He joked that Edmonton “doesn’t have any pro sports teams.” He took off the jacket, and he had a Florida Panthers T-shirt on, and that got loud boos (as the Panthers beat the Oilers in the Stanley Cup the past two seasons.) Matt Hardy came out, wearing his tag title belt. Matt said, “I came out here to try and save the show.” Francis said that First Class should be in the match with the Hardys and Team 3D, because First Class is the greatest tag team of all time! Matt ridiculed him for making that claim. Matt said he helped create the TLC match, while AJ “has created boredom and headaches.” AJ threw a punch, and he chokeslammed Matt through the table. He celebrated with the tag title belt before dropping it on Matt’s chest.

* Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Johnny Curtis and Brian Myers came to the ring. Eddie noted that The System and Order 4 are all banned from ringside during the Moose-Mustafa Ali match later. But they want to take on Order 4 … right now! Santino Marella came out and got a nice pop. He said if Matt Hardy is cleared, he will face AJ Francis tonight.

TNA Victory Road Pay-Per-View

1. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Johnny “JDC” Curtis (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. “Great Hands” Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and “Agent Zero” Bill Collier (w/Tasha Steelz). Agent Zero opened and dropped Myers with a pump kick to the chest and a suplex. The heels worked over Eddie in their corner. Skyler hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 2:30. Curtis tagged in and hit some back elbows, then a Falcon Arrow on Hotch for a nearfall. Agent Zero was clotheslined over the top rope to the floor. Myers hit a top-rope leg drop to pin Hotch. Pretty basic.

Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Johnny Curtis defeated Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and “Agent Zero” Bill Collier at 4:28.

* Ash by Elegance came to the ring with her TNA Knockouts Title belt over her shoulder. No sign of the Personal Concierge, Heather, or M by Elegance. “I need to come out here and address something,” she said. Ash said she came here and was “mentally defeated.” She said that “life throws you some curveballs, and that’s what I’m going through.” She said she is no longer able to compete and she’s stepping away from in-ring competition. Her voice was cracking as she announced she was forfeiting the title. This certainly doesn’t sound like an angle. She thanked the crowd for cheering her or booing her. (No mention of Masha Slamovich, as expected.) She hugged Santino Marella and TNA President Carlos Silva and left the belt with them. Oof. This one hurts.

* Santino then announced we will have a women’s battle royal, and the final two will compete later tonight to crown a new TNA Knockouts champion.

2. A 10-woman battle royal. The participants were: Lili La Pescadita, “M” Maggie Lee, Heather Reckless, Jody Threat, Xia Brookside, Kelani Jordan, Lei Ying Lee, Dani Luna, Cassie Lee, and Jessica McKay. The IInspiration duo of Lee and McKay almost immediately did their glamour pose. Chicago indy talent Lili was tossed a minute in, and Hannifan referred to her as “whoever that was.” Classless, Tom — you just called one of her matches earlier this month. Dani tossed Threat! Dani tossed Brookside. Everyone worked together to toss Dani at 4:00! We’re down to six. The IInspiration and The Elegance Brand all fought against the ropes and were all tossed by the final two (and co-winners!)… Lei Ying Lee and Kelani Jordan! They shook hands.

Kelani Jordan and Lei Ying Lee co-win a 10-woman battle royal at 4:44.

* Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed Indi Hartwell, who will be the referee of the women’s match (she was slated to be the referee of the canceled Masha-Ash match). Indi will face whoever wins this match at Bound For Glory.

3. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona and the Home Town Man (w/Stinger). Cody Deaner wore a Connor McDavid hockey jersey. Stinger is a local mascot. Tom said HTM and Cardona are “undefeated” as a team at 1-0; Rehwoldt audibly ridiculed that stat. Ryan and Nemeth opened, and we got a “Chelsea’s husband!’ chant. The crowd went nuts for HTM as he hit some buttbumps on Nic and a bodyslam. (A camera went backstage and referees were checking on a downed Joe Hendry! Who attacked him?) The Nemeths were working over HTM.

Cardona got back in and hit a dropkick on Nic at 4:00, then an Unpretty-her faceplant, then his Radio Silence (leaping Fameasser). HTM hit a top-rope double crossbody block for a nearfall. The Nemeths did a Hart Attack (team clothesline move), and the crowd booed that; Matt pointed out that the Nemeths were wearing pink here in Canada. Home Town Man rolled up Ryan for the flash pin! The Nemeths continued to beat up HTM, and they stole his mask. Deaner covered his face to hide his identity. A blah match, really.

Matt Cardona and the Home Town Man defeated Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth at 6:25.

* Mike Santana walked through the concourse and spoke on the mic. He has sacrificed 17 years of his life, and he’s sending a message to everyone tonight — especially to Trick Williams — that he’s the top guy. He walked through the crowd and down the tiered seating to the ring.

4. Mike Santana vs. Ridge Holland. Ridge has a wrap around his forehead; as he got into the ring, Santana caught him with a one-legged dropkick and some punches, and Ridge bailed to the floor, so Mike nailed a flip dive onto him. They brawled at ringside, and Mike whipped him into the ring steps. Ridge dropped him face-first on the apron at 1:30 and hit a running kick before tossing Santana back into the ring. Ridge hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Santana hit a second-rope crossbody block. Ridge hit a powerslam, then a bodyslam for a nearfall at 3:00.

Santana hit some clotheslines and a leaping clothesline, and he kipped up to his feet and got a nice pop. He hit an enzuigiri and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 5:00. He set up for Spin The Block but Ridge blocked it. He hit the Rolling Buck-Fifty (kip-up stunner) and a rolling cannonball in the corner. He hit a top-rope superplex, but Ridge immediately hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 7:00. They pushed their foreheads together, then traded forearm strikes. Ridge hit a headbutt. Ridge again avoided Spin the Block, but just seconds later, Santana hit Spin The Block (discus clothesline) for the pin. The outcome was never in doubt; the action was decent.

Mike Santana defeated Ridge Holland at 8:13.

* Trick Williams‘ music played! Matt said he’s not supposed to be here! Trick snuck in behind Santana, and they brawled. Trick struck him with the title belt. (Why did Trick let his music play? He basically warned Santana he was about to be attacked and allowed him time to prepare for it!)

* The injury report says Mara Sade is injured from a battle royal “last night” (that occurred in Minneapolis on Sept. 5). Backstage, Matt Hardy was being checked by a trainer, and he demanded to be cleared to take on AJ Francis.

5. Mustafa Ali vs. Moose. Order 4 and some dancers joined Ali to the ring, but as required by the stipulations, Order 4 headed to the back. Ali ducked some punches and rolled to the floor. Moose rolled to the floor and hit a pump kick to the chest and threw Ali back in. Ali tried some chops that Moose shrugged off. Moose sat Ali on the top turnbuckle and hit a dropkick that sent Ali to the floor at 2:00. Ali hit a tornado DDT onto the thin mat at ringside. The cameras showed the three dancers (Tom called them “escorts!”) were seated on the stage. In the ring, Ali hit some blows and kept Moose grounded. He hit a basement dropkick to the back of Moose’s head at.

Ali dove through the ropes onto Moose at 4:30. In the ring, he missed a 450 Splash. Moose hit a uranage and a senton. He charged, but Ali caught him with a knee strike. They traded chops. (Ali has to know he’ll lose that war, right?) Moose dropped him with a clothesline. Ali hit a leaping Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Ali went to the top rope, but Moose grabbed him and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Ali hit a suplex, and that drew a pop. Mustafa hit some Yes Kicks to Moose’s chest and a buzzsaw kick to the chin. Moose cut him in half for a pin at 8:50, but Ali’s foot was on the ropes, and the female ref immediately waved it off, earning a “Ref, you suck!” chant.

They went to the floor; Moose charged, but Ali hit a back-body drop with Moose crashing back-first on the ring steps at 10:00. In the ring, Ali hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall, but Moose sat up and shocked Ali. They traded more forearm strikes. Ali went for a fadeaway stunner, but Moose caught him with a headbutt. Ali avoided a spear, and he hit a huracanrana. Moose hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:30. The dancers circled the ring. One jumped in the ring and hit a low blow on Moose. (Is that Tasha Steelz?) Ali hit another top-rope 450 Splash for the tainted pin. That was a really good match. The three dancers got in the ring, and yes, it was revealed that it was indeed Tasha Steelz.

Mustafa Ali defeated Moose at 12:26 to earn his team an advantage at Bound For Glory.

* Eric Young came to the ring. He said “my opponent” isn’t here tonight and he should be declared the winner. Young said, “The cleanse is coming.” He finally “said his name,” and Joe Hendry charged to the ring.

6. Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young. Hendry slid into the ring and they immediately brawled, and Joe tossed Eric to the floor. In the ring, Young hit a cheap shot punch and a DDT at 2:00 and took control. He choked Hendry in the ropes and kept him grounded. He twisted Joe’s neck and kept this firmly in first gear. A sleeper on the mat frustrated the crowd, who just wanted to see some action. Hendry finally hit a vertical suplex, and they were both down at 7:00. Joe hit a head-scissors takedown and a fallaway slam, so he could kip up and turn to the hard camera.

Hendry hit an Angle Slam for a nearfall at 8:30. They fought on the ropes, and Young bit him on the head, shoved him to the mat, and hit an elbow drop to the chest for a nearfall. Young hit a leaping piledriver for a nearfall at 10:00, and Eric was shocked at the kickout and yelled at the ref and threatened to strike him. Young hit a low-blow mule kick with the ref out of position. Eric went under the ring and got some chairs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams stopped him and pushed Eric into the ring. Hendry immediately hit the Standing Ovation (palm slam from sternum) onto a folded chair for the pin. Yeah, that barely got into second gear.

Joe Hendry defeated Eric Young at 11:21.

* Footage aired of the TNA invasion at the WWE Performance Center during NXT on Tuesday. Footage then aired of the pre-show AJ Francis-Matt Hardy angle. Matt got on the mic and said Santino has authorized this to be a tables match.

7. AJ Francis vs. Matt Hardy in a tables match. Matt clotheslined Francis over the top rope to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. AJ went under the ring, got a table… then shoved it right back under the ring to get some boos. They got into the ring, and the crowd chanted profanities at Francis. AJ choked Matt and was in charge. He hit a running knee in the corner at 3:00. Matt hit a standing neckbreaker, but was selling the pain of going through that table earlier in the show. Matt slid a table into the ring. It was set up in the corner. Hannifan said you must “offensively drive your opponent through the table,” and right on cue, seconds later, Francis went for a rolling cannonball but crashed through the table at 5:30; the match continued with Matt hitting a tornado DDT.

Matt got a chair and put it over AJ’s head, but Francis pushed it into Matt’s head! Matt hit a drop-toe-hold onto the open chair. AJ shoved the chair into Matt’s throat and set it on Matt’s chest; he was going to go for a moonsault, but Matt got up and struck Francis with the chair. Hardy hit a second-rope Side Effect at 8:00. He went under the ring and got another table. Matt got back into the ring, but Francis speared him. AJ stopped at the commentary booth to shout that “This should be my title and you know it!” He brought the belt into the ring, but Matt grabbed it and struck Francis in the face with it. They brawled to the floor, and Matt put him on a table set up on the floor. Matt hit a top-rope double leg drop onto Francis, breaking the table and ending the match. Decent.

Matt Hardy defeated AJ Francis in a tables match at 10:00.

* A video package of the Hardys-Team 3D feud aired.

8. Lei Ying Lee vs. Kelani Jordan for the vacant TNA Knockouts Title. Referee Indi Hartwell came out first. Rehwoldt was panicked that NXT could again hold a TNA title belt. Kelani and Lee shook hands before locking up. Kelani targeted the left arm. Basic reversals with neither getting an advantage. They got to their feet and slapped hands again at 4:00, and we heard a smattering of “NXT!” chants, which Tom acknowledged. Each woman nearly ran into Indi. Kelani hit a Northern Lights Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 6:00, and she applied a half-crab. Lei hit a Frankensteiner.

They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. The crowd was fairly quiet. Lee fired up with a series of chops and karate thrusts, then a snapping neckbreaker. Lee hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 10:00. Kelani rolled to the floor to regroup. They fought at ringside. Kelani went for a huracanrana from the apron to the floor, but it basically turned into a powerbomb for Lee, as it was an ugly landing for Kelani. In the ring, Kelani hit a back elbow, and she was fired up. Lee applied an STF on the mat (Matt called it a crossface) in the center of the ring. Kelani escaped and got a nearfall. Tom just correctly called it an STF. Kelani hit a faceplant and an impressive, top-rope frog splash for a nearfall at 13:00.

Kelani went for a move off the ropes, but her foot struck Indi’s head! Lee immediately hit “Thunderstruck” (a roundhouse kick to the skull) for the visual pin. Indi eventually made it over but only got a two-count before Kelani kicked out. Lee was livid. They traded rollups. Kelani hit the Splits Stunner! She hit “One of a Kind” (split-legged moonsault) for the pin. New champion! TNA President Carlos Silva entered the ring to hand Jordan the belt. Kelani lifted Lee’s hand, but Lei was clearly unhappy about the outcome.

Kelani Jordan defeated Lei Ying Lee to win the vacant TNA Knockouts Title at 15:14.

* The Elegance Brand will face The IInspiration on Thursday! We saw Myron Reed stretching outside for his match later.

9. Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNA International Title. I assumed this was the main event! My spidey-sense is going off that something screwy is afoot. A feeling-out process and standing switches to open. Steve hit some armdrags. He went for KIA (double-arm DDT) at 2:00, but Kazarian avoided it. They traded punches to the jaw. Steve dove to the floor, but Frankie sidestepped it, and Maclin crashed onto the thin mat at 4:00. They brawled on the floor. In the ring, Kazarian hit a hard back-elbow for a nearfall, and he whipped Maclin back-first into the corner. Maclin hit a uranage out of the corner – they didn’t quite land it right. Kazarian hit a clothesline at 6:00.

Maclin slammed Kaz’s face over his knee and hit a clothesline, and they were both down at 8:00. Maclin hit a Thesz Press and a series of punches. Maclin hit an Angle Slam for a nearfall, then a running knee and a second-rope diving headbutt for a nearfall at 10:00. Kazarian hit a fadeaway stunner from the corner for a nearfall. Maclin hit a second-rope superplex at 12:30, then a neckbreaker over his knee; Kazarian rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. In the ring, Kazarian hit a slingshot DDT for a nearfall. Maclin missed a falling headbutt, and Kazarian immediately applied a Crossface Chickenwing, but Maclin threw Kazarian through the ropes to the floor.

Maclin now hit the dive through the ropes at 14:30, barreling into Kazarian. In the ring, he tied Frankie in the Tree of Woe. El Mesias walked to ringside, so Maclin dove on him. Kazarian kicked the ropes to crotch Maclin. Frankie hit a slingshot stunner and pinned Maclin. New champion! I knew something screwy was going down when this wasn’t the main event. Good match, but not a great match, either.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Steve Maclin to win the TNA International Title at 15:39.

10. Leon Slater vs. Myron Reed for the TNA X Division Title. (I’ll add that at the Sept. 5 taping, Myron did commentary during a tag match; there was nothing that happened on that taping that indicated he was the No. 1 contender. So, zero build to this match at my show.) Standing switches to open, and Hannifan noted the history of the belt, saying AJ Styles’ career was launched by winning this title. Slater knocked him down with a forearm strike at 2:30, as this was slowly getting more heated. Myron hit a springboard twisting dropkick, then a slingshot Lungbower move. Slater hit a plancha to the floor. Back in the ring, Slater hit a superkick at 5:30.

Myron hit a huracanrana for a nearfall. He hit an axe kick in the ropes. Myron hit a kip-up enzuigiri, then a slingshot back suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Slater put Myron on his shoulders, spun several times, and hit a Utopia powerbomb to the mat for a nearfall. Slater hit a dive to the floor, but he missed a top-rope 450 Splash. He hit a leg lariat. They clotheslined each other over the top rope to the floor, and Myron hit a Stundog Millionaire at 11:00, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant.

Reed named the “Flame On” flying stunner over the top rope to the floor, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. Myron hit a springboard 450 Splash for a nearfall! We got a “Fight Forever!” chant. Reed avoided a leg lariat, and he nailed a kip-up stunner at 13:00. Slater hit a second-rope twisting suplex, then the Swanton 450 Splash for the pin. A sharp, sharp X Division match. Hannifan shouted that they “stole the show.” The only drawback here is that I never once considered the possibility of Reed winning.

Leon Slater defeated Myron Reed to retain the TNA X Division Title at 13:46.

* Santino Marella came onto the stage and announced that at Bound For Glory, Leon’s next opponent will be Je’Von Evans!

Final Thoughts: This show was merely an afterthought. Again, I attended the taping on Sept. 5, and the storylines pushed there focused a lot more on Bound For Glory (Team 3D vs. the Hardys, Trick Williams vs. Santana, Indi getting a title shot, Order 4 vs. The System). As you see, some of the matches here were thrown together at the last minute. (The women’s title situation is forgivable and understandable.) I’ll narrowly go with Ali-Moose for best match, ahead of Slater-Reed. Both were quite good. I’ll also narrowly go with Lee-Kelani for third, ahead of Maclin-Kazarian.

Eric Young and Joe Hendry worked a house show-style match. I’ve seen countless matches like that on WWE house shows in my lifetime, where the stars were there and they just sat on the mat in a chinlock or headlock for half the match until the crowd finally rallied them into moving. It wasn’t a bad match, per se, but it sure was dull. And it was really hard to watch after that exciting Moose-Ali match. The Nemeths tag match was also ‘house show quality.’

I really like Tom Hannifan, but I am disappointed with his disregard for pretending not to know Lili La Pescadita. No, she hadn’t been on a main Impact show, but she stepped up here in a situation that clearly came together at the last minute. (If they needed a 10th participant, where was Rosemary? Or Harley Hudson? Or Myla Grace? Or couldn’t they use Tasha Steelz?) No, it wasn’t an ideal situation, but she deserved better than that.