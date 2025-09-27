NXT No Mercy results: Moore’s live review of Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship, Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT No Mercy

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at War Memorial Auditorium

Streamed live September 27, 2025, on Peacock

Pre-show Notes

The pre-show started off with a replay of the show closing brawl from the last episode of NXT where NXT wrestlers brawled with TNA wrestlers…

Sam Roberts and Megan Morant were the pre-show hosts. Morant hyped Ava addressing the TNA and NXT brawl. They then sent the show to highlights from Victory Road. The highlight was Ash by Elegance relinquishing the TNA Knockouts Championship, leading to Ash’s old protege Kelani Jordan beating Lei Ying Lee to become the new Knockouts Champion…

Separate shots of Oba Femi and Ricky Saints arriving at the arena were shown. The hosts then ran through the advertised No Mercy card. The show then cut to a hype package for the Monroe vs. Grace Weaponized Steel Cage Match. Megan Morant noted that Jordynne Grace has a thumb injury. Roberts noted that the thumb might inspire Grace to be more aggressive.

The show cut to a sitdown interview where Blake Howard interviewed Tavion Heights. Heights talked about how he had to compete at the Tokyo Olympics with an empty crowd due to COVID. He said it didn’t bother him at first, but it messed him up not having that crowd hype him up. He said he realized he wasn’t just chasing the Olympics, but the fans, which hypes you up. He said that’s why he joined WWE because of how energetic the fans are.

Howard asked Tavion what makes him think he can beat Ethan Page. Heights said Page has been wrestling in TNA, AAA, and indies, but Tavion has been putting in work too. Tavion talked about how he put in effort to wrestle in TNA, AAA, and NOAH. Tavion said he beat Page in the match that meant a lot to Page’s Canadian heritage, the flag match. Howard asked Heights what non-Olympics things he likes to do. He said he likes fishing, traveling, and Pokemon cards (good man!). Heights talked about how well prepared he is for the North American match due to him being already used to the training grind…

Ethan Page was shown arriving at the arena. The hosts talked about the Page vs. Heights match. Lola Vice was shown arriving at the arena…[c]

The Ricky Saints profile video from this past week’s NXT aired. Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley were shown arriving at the arena (Jazmyn Nyx is no longer with the company). The show then cut to a replay of the Lola Vice and Jacy Jayne face-off from this past Tuesday. Vic Joseph interviewed Lainey Reid about her thoughts on her upcoming Speed Match. She talked about how she grew up in speed as a Rodeo athlete and university Track and Field champion.

Lainey talked about how she was the first person who stepped up to Jacy Jayne when she won the championship. She said it didn’t go as planned, but she found out she can compete with anyone in the division. Vic noted how Lainey has been crossing paths with Fatal Influence. She said that Jacy gained her respect as champion and real notices real. Vic asked her for her final thoughts. Lainey said this is her first PLE match and the real tea is that the whole world will talk about Lainey Reid…[c]

Morant sent the show to the Josh Briggs vs. Je’von Evans hype package. After a discussion, the panel sent the show to the Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints hype package. The hosts ran through the match card. Roberts sent the show to “Braking News” from Shawn Michaels. HBK noted that Lainey Reid got injured through training and Sol Ruca will now defend the Speed Title against a mystery opponent. Roberts and Morant talked about how NXT wrestlers have to look over their shoulders due to TNA being against them…

The hosts sent the pre-show to the main show…

Main Show Review

Separate shots of Lola Vice, Fatal Influence, Jordynne Grace, Blake Monroe, Ricky Saints, and Oba Femi were shown as they arrived to the arena…

A No Mercy intro package aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Vic noted that Je’von Evans challenged Leon Slater for the TNA X Division Champion at Bound for Glory…

1. Je’von Evans vs. Josh Briggs. Both men traded hands to start the match. Evans dumped Briggs to ringside and was dragged himself. Evans sent Briggsg into the steel steps. Evans got a one count off a springboard crossbody. Evans followed up with a Springboard Rana and dropkick. Briggs tackled Evans into the corner and gave him back elbows. Briggs boulder tossed Evans across the rings.

Evans countered Briggs with a Springboard rollup. Briggs got a two count after a Underhook Backbreaker. Briggs worked on Evans with methodical offense. Evans rallied with hands and a Gamengiri. Briggs shoved Evans back-first into the steel guardrail off the apron. Evans dodged a standing splash in the center of the ring. Briggs got distracted by the crowd chants which allowed Evans to recover and trade hands with him.

Evans hit Briggs with a running German Suplex. Briggs no sold some lariats form Briggs and dared Je’von to hit him. Evans then got Briggs off his feet with a series of lariats and flip kicks. Evans pummeled Briggs with strikes. Briggs rolled to ringside to avoid Coast to Coast. Evans hit a Coast to Coast long dive to ringside. In the ring, Evans hit Briggs with a Frog Splash for a nearfall.

Briggs recovered and turned Evans inside out with a Northern Lariat for a nearfall. Evans came back with a Sunset Flip for a two count. Both men traded running kicks. Briggs took out Evans with a Big Boot. Briggs hit Evans with a Backbreaker and Feast Your Eyes for a nearfall. Evans flipped out of a Super Choke Slam attempt. Evans hit Briggs with a Punt Kick. Briggs came back with a Chokeslam to reverse a springboard for a good nearfall.

Briggs went to try to unbuckle the turnbuckle cover but couldn’t. Briggs blocked a Suicide Dive. Briggs hit Evans with a Clothesline. Evans got a foot on the rope for the rope break. Evans dragged himself to his feet yelling “Hell naw”. Evans gave Briggs strikes. Evans hit Briggs with a Knee Plus. He reversed a Chokslam into a cutter. Evans hit Briggs with a Mero Style Springboard Cutter for the victory.

Je’von Evans defeated Josh Briggs via pinfall in 16:28.

Vic noted how Evans will be going after Leon Slater for the X Division Title next…

John’s Thoughts: Awesome opener between two guys who have really good in-ring chemistry. Briggs works well with big men as the high flyer who can create movement, but he also works well with high flyers as he can really keep up with them and work in big man moves. I felt the finish was a bit of a foregone conclusion after TNA Victory Road, which Vic Joseph recapped, where Evans was already looking ahead at challenging for the TNA X Title at TNA’s biggest show of the year, so you had to know he would go in there strong. That’s not to take away from this great match. But looking ahead, my dream fantasy booking match came true. Evans vs. Slater. A young OG vs. young OG match! That’s my most anticipated match on that show no doubt.

A replay aired of the show closing TNA vs. NXT brawl from this past week’s NXT…

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary. Vic noted we would get an update from NXT GM Ava about the NXT vs. TNA situation. Vic then sent the show to a replay from Victory Road where Kelani Jordan defeated Lei Ying Lee (Xia Li) to become the new TNA Knockouts Champion after Kelani’s old mentor, Ash by Elegance, had to vacate the title. The show then cut to a Kelani Jordan promo where she talked about being happy to represent both NXT and TNA. She said she’ll give 100%. She said she’s going to turn her dreams into gold…

Vic recapped that Lainey Reid is no longer medically cleared to compete in the next match…

Sol Ruca and Zaria made their entrance with a giant racing flag.

2.