Limitless Wrestling “Never Enough” results: Vetter’s review of Dezmond Cole vs. Channing Thomas vs. Aaron Rourke for the Limitless Title, Donovan Dijak vs. Conan Lycan

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Never Enough”

September 20, 2025, in Westbrook, Maine, at Westbrook Armory

This show was released on Friday on IWTV, and it’s also available for free on their YouTube channel. Google Maps shows Westbrook is part of the Portland metro area (on the Atlantic Ocean). This is a large gym and it’s packed in there, with 450-500 fans in there. Lighting is just so-so. Troy Nelson and Sam Leterna provided commentary, and they both do a great job, but I’ll add that the sound quality isn’t ideal. (I’m listening with my headphones in the laptop, and the commentators are only coming through in my right ear.)

* This show marks the 10-year anniversary of Limitless Wrestling. Congrats to them, as that’s quite a milestone. Promoter Randy Carver Jr. was pointed out in the crowd and received a nice applause. No new faces in the lineup; everyone here is either a Limitless regular or someone I’m fairly familiar with.

1. Donovan Dijak vs. Conan Lycan. Dijak has three title belts, including his MLW Tag Team Title strap. An intense lockup to open; these are two big men! Dijak knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00, then a backbreaker over his knee. Conan hit a standing Blue Thunder Bomb, then a dive over the ropes onto Dijak, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Lycan hit a Lionsault at 4:00. He hit a superkick; he went for a top-rope twisting cannonball, but Dijak caught him and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Nice! Conan now hit the top-rope twisting cannonball for a nearfall at 6:00. Troy just said there are “nearly 500 fans there,” so my estimate was spot-on.

Dijak hit a powerbomb, then a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Donovan missed a moonsault. Lycan immediately hit some superkicks. Dijak hit a release suplex, then his discus Mafia Kick for a believable nearfall at 8:30. He went for Feast Your Eyes, but Lycan avoided it, and Conan hit a deadlift powerbomb that marveled the commentators. Conan hit a top-rope 450 Splash for the clean pin! Wow! A great match and an unexpected big win for Conan! They shook hands afterwards.

Conan Lycan defeated Donovan Dijak at 9:31.

* Sidney Bakabella came to the ring, and he wooed Dijak. “You are booked to shake the hand of the guy who beats you,” Sidney said. He said there “is a monster inside you,” and Sidney knows how to bring it out of him. The camera zoomed in on Dijak’s snarling face, and it was unclear if Sidney’s words were reaching him or not. Sidney said, “Let’s get a machine behind you. Shake the right hand.” Dijak stood up, gave Sidney the middle finger, and left. Sidney introduced Anthony Greene for the next match.

2. Anthony Greene vs. Ace Romero. I’ll reiterate that Romero is probably now under 400 pounds; he’s lost a lot of weight in the past two years. Ace hit some loud chops in the corner. Aiden Aggro ran into the ring and hit Romero from behind with a kendo stick, and the ref called for the bell. JT Dunn came to the ring, and we’re going to restart as a tag match.

Ace Romero defeated Anthony Greene via DQ at 1:42.

2b. Anthony Greene (w/Sidney Bakabella) and Aiden Aggro (w/J-Heru) vs. Ace Romero and JT Dunn in a street fight. All four brawled and the heels quickly ducked back to the floor to regroup. The babyfaces followed and everyone brawled at ringside. JT hit a Sliced Bread on Aggro by pushing his feet off the wall at 2:30! Nice! Ace went to the back, got a garbage can, and slammed it over an opponent’s head. In the ring, Ace hit a shotgun dropkick. A door was set up in the corner of the ring. JT put J-Heru on his shoulders and hit a DVD through the door at 6:00. Ace set up for a dive, but Greene hit him over the head with a garbage can lid. Aggro hit a DDT on Dunn.

Guys were thrown into chairs wedged in the corners. Dunn hit an enzuigiri. Aggro hit a snapmare driver on Dunn for a nearfall at 10:00. Dunn hit a double stunner on the heels. Ace got back in and hit a double clothesline. He hit Aggro with a garbage can. Greene superkicked Ace; Ace hit a Pounce on Greene at 11:30. Ace dove through the middle rope and barreled onto everyone. (Nelson noted how the dropped weight has really helped Ace do a move like that.) Ace threw Aggro into the air, and JT nailed Death By Elbow (discus forearm strike) on Aiden. Greene dove to the floor onto Ace. In the ring, JT hit another Death By Elbow on Greene. Ace hit a package piledriver on Greene for the pin.

JT Dunn and Ace Romero defeated Anthony Greene and J-Heru at 13:23.

* The babyfaces left. Greene and Aggro started pushing each other. Bakabella tried to separate them; J-Heru shoved Sidney to the mat! Channing Thomas rushed to the ring, got on the mic and said, “this is what they want!” Channing announced he is joining the main event and turning it into a three-way, by invoking his rematch clause in his contract! Aaron Rourke stormed to the ring. The heels were going to beat Rourke up, so Dezmond Cole ran out to make the save. Cole agreed to take on both men tonight! Rourke was not happy that his singles match was being turned into a three-way.

* Promos aired for the next match. A guy named Ethan Scott replaced Sam on commentary for this one.

3. 23 Hazard vs. Milo Mirra. I’ve noted that 23 Hazard simultaneously looks like a young Nick Gage and a young, cocky, brash Shane Helms. Milo is the dork with his stupid Pogo Stick; he’s a 5’9″ version of Drew McIntyre. (He has some talent, but he just needs to ditch the comedy and Pogo Stick.) He used the stick to bounce into the ring, and they immediately traded punches. Milo hit a flip dive to the floor onto Hazard. In the ring, he hit some chops. They fought in the corner, and Hazard bit Milo, then he clotheslined Mirra to the floor. He hit a moonsault to the floor at 3:00.

In the ring, Hazard hit a dropkick and was booed. Milo bounced out of the ropes and hit a flying forearm, and they were both down at 6:00. Milo hit a second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. Hazard applied a Cobra Clutch-type hold on the mat, but Milo got a foot on the ropes at 8:00. Milo hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, but he missed a moonsault. Hazard missed his own moonsault. Milo used the Pogo Stick to bounce into the ring, but as he landed, Hazard hit a low blow punt kick, while the ref was out of position, and he got a rollup for the cheap pin. I love that once again, the Pogo Stick was essentially a crutch that caused Milo to lose. Good.

23 Hazard defeated Milo Mirra at 9:16.

* Backstage, Maggie Lee complained that Gabby Forza cheated to win their first-ever match. She boasted that she’s now a “TV superstar and one-third of the tag team champions.” Meanwhile, Maggie listed off a string of losses that Forza has suffered.

4. Maggie Lee vs. Gabby Forza. I’ll reiterate that Lee is 5’11” and towers over Gabby, who is probably closer to 5’5″, but Forza has the strength advantage. Gabby hit a shotgun dropkick, and we’re underway. She tossed Lee across the ring, then hit some clotheslines in the corner, then a flapjack for a one-count. She did a Castagnoli-style Giant Swing at 2:00, then a bodyslam. Maggie rolled to the floor to regroup; Gabby set up for a dive, but Lee kicked her in the face. Back in the ring, Lee hit a senton and was now in charge. Gabby was bleeding from the nose or mouth, and Lee hit a Helluva Kick at 4:30.

Maggie hit a Mafia Kick and stomped on her. We can see the blood coming out of Gabby’s nose. She hit a clothesline and a Polish Hammer. She caught Maggie coming off the ropes and hit a fallaway slam, then a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Lee hit a Lungblower to the chin, and she was shocked she didn’t get a pin there. Lee hit a flip dive to the floor. Gabby hit a running crossbody block onto Lee, with them both crashing into rows of empty chairs at 9:30. In the ring, Gabby slammed Maggie’s back into the turnbuckles, tied her in the Tree of Woe, but missed a spear.

Maggie hit a top-rope moonsault but only got a one-count. Gabby hit a spear but only got a one-count at 11:00. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes, then more from their feet. Maggie hit a superkick. Gabby hit a second-rope DVD, then a spear, then a Fire Thunder Driver (sit-out piledriver) for the clean pin. That was tremendous.

Gabby Forza defeated Maggie Lee at 13:06.

5. B3cca (w/the Shooter Boys) vs. Jody Threat. International pop star B3cca sang her top radio hit, “On B3cca, On God,” and it truly amuses me how many fans know the lyrics and sing along. (Yes, I admire her commitment to this gimmick.) Basic reversals early on, and Jody hit a series of clotheslines in the corner. Troy talked about how the Shooter Boys are in the next match. B3cca hit a running back elbow in the corner and was in charge, applying a Boston Crab at 3:30. Jody fired up and hit some clotheslines. Jody fell through the ropes, and B3cca stomped on her on the floor.

In the ring, Jody hit a German Suplex and was fired up. She hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. She got a beer from a fan and took a swig, and that got cheers. She hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. B3cca hit a fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 9:00. Jody hit a spear! The Shooter Boys hopped on the ring apron to distract Jody. B3cca hit double knees to Jody’s back, then a TKO stunner for the tainted pin. The crowd disapproved of that outcome.

B3cca defeated Jody Threat at 10:59.

6. Madman Fulton vs. Jose Zamora vs. Ryan Clancy vs. Aaron Ortiz vs. Anthony Vecchio. Intriguing to see the Shooter Boys in this and facing each other. I really haven’t seen Fulton outside of events at Wrestling Revolver in the Midwest, so this feels out of place for him; he is so much bigger than the other four, and he started tossing them around the ring, flipping some of them to the floor. Fulton and Clancy posed together, then Fulton threw Clancy onto the other three on the floor at 1:30. The three heel youngsters beat up Fulton in the ring; Sam said Jose fits in with the Shooter Boys. Zamora slapped Fulton, but it just pissed him off, and we got a “you f—ed up!” chant. Fulton returned a loud chop that dropped Jose.

Ortiz hit a suplex on Clancy for a nearfall at 4:00. The Shooter Boys hit a team back suplex on Clancy; Vecchio went for the pin and Ortiz made no effort to break it up, so they are really working together. B3cca tried to interfere to help the Shooter Boys, but Jody Threat attacked her, and they vanished. Fulton hit a double second-rope chokeslam on the Shooter Boys, then a double top-rope clothesline at 6:30. He hit a Pump Kick on Zamora. Clancy pulled Fulton to the mat by his hair.

Fulton dropped Ryan snake-eyes. The three heels superkicked Fulton. Ortiz hit a Lungblower on Fulton. They hit a Shield-style triple powerbomb. Zamora went for the pin, but the Shooter Boys broke it up. Clancy hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Ortiz, then a release powerbomb on Vecchio. Clancy and Zamora ran the ropes before Ryan finally hit a clothesline and his picture-perfect dropkick for the pin. That was a blast. Nelson raved about Clancy winning in his Limitless debut.

Ryan Clancy defeated Jose Zamora, Anthony Vecchio, Aaron Ortiz, and Madman Fulton at 9:40.

* Backstage, an interviewer talked to JT Dunn about the 10-year anniversary. Dunn was happy he was able to help Ace Romero win tonight.

* Outside, B3cca and the Shooter Boys were annoyed by all the ‘paparazzi’ taking her photo.

7. Dezmond Cole vs. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Aaron Rourke for the Limitless Wrestling Title. The crowd was hot and split as Troy and Sam discussed who they think will win, and who they want to win. Channing rolled to the floor at the bell. The babyfaces grabbed him and threw him back in, and they all traded rollups. Cole hit a huracanrana. He knocked Aaron down with a shoulder tackle at 2:30, and those two traded rollups. Rourke clotheslined Channing. Troy talked again about how Rourke was visibly upset this was turned into a three-way. Cole hit a flip dive to the floor onto both opponents at 4:30.

In the ring, Rourke unloaded some chops on Cole; Dezmond hit a split stunner on Aaron. Aaron hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. He went to the top rope, but Channing tripped and crotched him. Channing dropped Rourke’s back on the top turnbuckle and got a nearfall at 6:30. Channing hit a running European Uppercut on Rourke for a nearfall. Channing hit a piledriver on Rourke. Cole hit a suplex on Rourke. Channing hit a pop-up clothesline on Cole for a nearfall at 8:30. Rourke hit a running buttbump in the corner on Channing, then a second-rope superplex on Cole at 10:30. Channing pushed Rourke to the floor and got a nearfall on Cole.

Channing put Rourke in a Boston Crab and dragged him to the center of the ring; Cole hit two buzzsaw kicks on Thomas to break it up. Cole hit a Lionsault Press on a standing Channing at 13:00. Aaron hit a top-rope Meteora, then a Lungblower move to the chin, and he was fired up! He hit chops in opposite corners on each opponent. Cole hit a German Suplex on Channing, then a pop-up urnanage on Channing for a nearfall. Rourke hit a piledriver along his back on Cole for a nearfall at 15:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Rourke tied Cole in a Figure Four. Channing hit a top-rope elbow drop. He hit a jumping piledriver on Cole for a believable nearfall at 17:00, and he got in the ref’s face. Rourke hit an enzuigiri on Channing in the corner. Rourke hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Channing, but Cole immediately hit a frogsplash on Channing, and all three were down! Some music played and out came Aiden Aggro (wi/J-Heru) and he’s holding a contract! He jumped in the ring and handed it to the ref! This has become a four-way at 20:00! Channing got to his feet but was wobbly. He hugged Aiden, but then Aggro hit a low-blow uppercut! Aggro hit a running knee for a nearfall, but Cole broke it up.

Cole hit an enzuigiri on Aggro. Aggro hit a Falcon Arrow on Cole for a nearfall, but Rourke made the save. The crowd was chanting for Aggro! That shocked the commentators. Aiden and Rourke traded slaps, chops and forearm strikes. Rourke went for a spear but flew through the ropes and onto J-Heru! Rourke hit a moonsault to the floor on J-Heru and Aiden. Meanwhile, Cole got an O’Connor Roll in the ring to pin Channing! What a match! Channing immediately beat up Cole, then Aiden.

Dezmond Cole defeated Channing Thomas, Aiden Aggro, and Aaron Rourke to retain the Limitless Title at 23:13.

* Anthony Greene jumped in the ring and attacked Rourke. He stomped on the ref, too! Dijak returned to the ring. He grabbed both Channing and Greene by the throat, but then he hit a low blow on Rourke! He let go of Greene and Channing, as it’s clear now that he’s joined the Bakabella family! The crowd immediately chanted, “You sold out!” at Dijak. Greene, Channing, and Dijak beat up the babyfaces. Dijak now shook the hand of Bakabella, then he nailed Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) on Cole. All the babyfaces in the back hit the ring, and the heels scampered off.

* Backstage, Dezmond Cole was interviewed. He talked about his fight to get back from his injury and regain the title. We briefly heard from Conan Lycan, who said, “What goes around, comes back around.”

Final Thoughts: What a thoroughly enjoyable show. An excellent main event that tied back to the first match. Yes, that main event takes best match. I hadn’t read or heard anything about the show, so I didn’t know Aggro had joined the match. The Dijak-Lycan opener was a close second-place with a shock winner…. but it played in perfectly for Dijak turning heel. Maggie-Forza was really good for third. I really liked a lot more here than I didn’t like. 23 Hazard just has never clicked for me, and I do think that once Mirra eventually ditches that Pogo Stick, he’ll break out.