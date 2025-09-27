NXT No Mercy lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held tonight in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the War Memorial Auditorium.

-Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT North American Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe in a weaponized steel cage match

-Josh Briggs vs. Je’Von Evans

-Sol Ruca vs. Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review as No Mercy main card streams on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally at 6CT/7ET. A same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).