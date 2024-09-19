TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Gerald Brisco, Yoshihiro Takayama, Eva Marie, Renee Paquette

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features the fallout from TNA Victory Road. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last Thursday’s TNA Impact a B grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a B grade in our post show poll from 48 percent of the voters. A finished second with 41 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 36 percent of the vote. B finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gerald Brisco is 78.

-Yoshihiro Takayama is 58.

-Eva Marie (Natalie Marie Coyle) is 40.

-Renee Paquette is 39. She also worked as Renee Young in WWE.