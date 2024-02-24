Bronson Reed comments on why he wasn’t booked for the Elimination Chamber event in his home country

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE star Bronson Reed explained why he did not appear on the Elimination Chamber event that was held in his native Australia.
FULL DISCLOSURE:
Originally, I was set to be at #WWEChamber
It would have been an incredible moment. Unfortunately, plans changed.
But everything happens for a reason. My wife and I have had our baby early, I was supposed to miss the PLE to make sure I’m here for my…
— BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) February 24, 2024
Powell’s POV: It’s a shame that Reed had to miss the show, but it was obviously for a great reason. Congratulations to him and his wife on their new arrival.
