Bronson Reed comments on why he wasn’t booked for the Elimination Chamber event in his home country

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Bronson Reed explained why he did not appear on the Elimination Chamber event that was held in his native Australia.

FULL DISCLOSURE:

Originally, I was set to be at #WWEChamber

It would have been an incredible moment. Unfortunately, plans changed.

But everything happens for a reason. My wife and I have had our baby early, I was supposed to miss the PLE to make sure I’m here for my… — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) February 24, 2024

Powell’s POV: It’s a shame that Reed had to miss the show, but it was obviously for a great reason. Congratulations to him and his wife on their new arrival.