WrestleMania XL lineup: The updated card post Elimination Chamber

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania XL, which will held April 6-7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Lynch and McIntyre won the Elimination Chamber matches to earn their title shots. WWE announced that both nights of WrestleMania will start at 6CT/7ET. NXT Stand & Deliver will also be held on Saturday, April 6 with a start time of 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.