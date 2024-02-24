WrestleMania XL lineup: The updated card post Elimination Chamber

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania XL, which will held April 6-7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field.
-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship
-Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship
-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship
-Iyo Sky vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship
Powell’s POV: Lynch and McIntyre won the Elimination Chamber matches to earn their title shots. WWE announced that both nights of WrestleMania will start at 6CT/7ET. NXT Stand & Deliver will also be held on Saturday, April 6 with a start time of 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.
Be the first to comment