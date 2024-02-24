AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty

-Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Sammy Guevara

-Serena Deeb vs. Kiera Hogan

-Thunder Rosa in action

-Jay White, Billy Gunn, and Colten Gunn in trios action

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Springfield, Missouri at Great Southern Bank Arena. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy is filling in for me this week and his review will be available late this evening after the show. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either late Saturday night or on Sunday.