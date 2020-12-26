12/26 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a cage match for the WWE Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Big E in a lumberjack match for the Intercontinental Title, Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and Carmella for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a cage match for the WWE Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Big E in a lumberjack match for the Intercontinental Title, Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and Carmella for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan, and more (21:06)…

