Brodie Lee dead at age 41 following non-Covid related lung illness

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star Brodie Lee (Jonathan Huber) died on Saturday at age 41. His wife Amanda wrote on Instagram that he died of a “non Covid related lung issue.” Amanda also expressed gratitude for the way All Elite Wrestling treated their family. “I’ve been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can’t tag them all but they know who they are and I don’t think they will ever know how thankful I am for them.”

Powell’s POV: This is shocking and truly devastating news. My heart goes out to the Huber family, as well as his peers in AEW, WWE, and everywhere else he worked over the years.