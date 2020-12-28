WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Tatsumi Fujinami, Goldberg, Cesaro, Bill Eadie, Chyna, Zelina Vega, Bart Gunn, Rachel Evers, Dennis Knight

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida for the final time in 2020. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. It’s the final Q&A of 2020, which means, well, um, it will be an extra special, amazing show?

Birthdays and Notables

-Tatsumi Fujinami is 67 today.

-Rachael Evers (Rachel Ellering) is 28 today.

-Bill Eadie turned 73 on Sunday. He worked as Demolition Ax and Masked Superstar.

-Bart Gunn (Michael Polchlopek) turned 57 on Sunday.

-Bill Goldberg turned 55 on Sunday.

-Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) turned 40 on Sunday.

-Thea Trinidad, who worked as Zelina Vega, turned 30 on Sunday.

-The late Chyna (Joanie Lauer) was born on December 27, 1969. She died at age 46 of an overdose of alcohol and prescription drugs on April 20, 2016.

-The late Jerry Tuite was born on December 27, 1966. Tuite, who worked as The Wall and Malice, died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 6, 2003.

-Dennis Knight turned 52 on Saturday. He also wrestled as Mideon, Tex Slazenger, Phineas Godwinn.

-Gorgeous George (George Wagner) died of a heart attack at age 48 on December 26, 1963.

-The late Mark Starr (Mark Ashford-Smith) was born on December 26, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 50 on June 7, 2013.