Danny Hodge dead at age 88

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Danny Hodge died on Friday at age 88. Hodge had reportedly been battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Powell’s POV: Hodge is an amateur wrestling legend who made a successful transition to pro wrestling. He also had a successful boxing career. AEW play-by-play voice Jim Ross has regularly labeled Hodge as his hero, which Gerald Brisco echoed today in commenting on Hodge’s death today. My sincere condolences to Hodge’s family, friends, and fans.

Hard to believe that my boyhood hero, riding partner, and mentor, the great #DannyHodge has passed away. Danny was the best wrestler, amateur and pro, I’ve ever been around. #RIPCHAMP pic.twitter.com/JDPAFZNNS7 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 26, 2020

My HERO RIPDAN https://t.co/Rw4HVC9OQs — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) December 26, 2020