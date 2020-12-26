What's happening...

Danny Hodge dead at age 88

December 26, 2020

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Danny Hodge died on Friday at age 88. Hodge had reportedly been battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Powell’s POV: Hodge is an amateur wrestling legend who made a successful transition to pro wrestling. He also had a successful boxing career. AEW play-by-play voice Jim Ross has regularly labeled Hodge as his hero, which Gerald Brisco echoed today in commenting on Hodge’s death today. My sincere condolences to Hodge’s family, friends, and fans.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Cowboy Bill Watts December 26, 2020 @ 12:28 pm

    Very few reach the status of greatness, of truly becoming a legend, as Danny Hodge did. I was privileged to know him as in “the band of brothers” of both amateur and professional wrestling. His feats are not duplicatable.
    Often I’ve shared stories of him, and yes also of some of the Hodge pranks he pulled on me, and others. You would laugh so hard! (Right now, I’m crying.)
    Delores, his wife, was acknowledged by many of us as his ‘special earth-angel.’ Perry, Oklahoma has produced some wrestling studs, and Hodge was the one that set the standard no one else could surpass. His college coach, Port Robertson, loved him, and Danny loved OU.
    Rest In Peace my friend.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.