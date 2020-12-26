Danny Hodge dead at age 88

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Danny Hodge died on Friday at age 88. Hodge had reportedly been battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Powell’s POV: Hodge is an amateur wrestling legend who made a successful transition to pro wrestling. He also had a successful boxing career. AEW play-by-play voice Jim Ross has regularly labeled Hodge as his hero, which Gerald Brisco echoed today in commenting on Hodge’s death today. My sincere condolences to Hodge’s family, friends, and fans.
Hard to believe that my boyhood hero, riding partner, and mentor, the great #DannyHodge has passed away.
Danny was the best wrestler, amateur and pro, I’ve ever been around. #RIPCHAMP pic.twitter.com/JDPAFZNNS7
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 26, 2020
My HERO RIPDAN https://t.co/Rw4HVC9OQs
— Gerald BRISCO 🤼♂️ (@Fgbrisco) December 26, 2020
I’ve just seen the saddening news from my friend @Fgbrisco that the legendary Danny Hodge has passed away. Please take the time to google this incredible man and his career both in Wrestling and Boxing. I always loved talking to him. My deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/NToh6LuGnc
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 26, 2020
Very few reach the status of greatness, of truly becoming a legend, as Danny Hodge did. I was privileged to know him as in “the band of brothers” of both amateur and professional wrestling. His feats are not duplicatable.
Often I’ve shared stories of him, and yes also of some of the Hodge pranks he pulled on me, and others. You would laugh so hard! (Right now, I’m crying.)
Delores, his wife, was acknowledged by many of us as his ‘special earth-angel.’ Perry, Oklahoma has produced some wrestling studs, and Hodge was the one that set the standard no one else could surpass. His college coach, Port Robertson, loved him, and Danny loved OU.
Rest In Peace my friend.