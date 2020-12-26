WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivers big overnight viewership numbers following NFL game

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 3.336 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 1.030 million viewers drawn by last week’s show on FS1. Friday’s first hour delivered 4.097 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.574 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: A great number for Smackdown, which obviously benefitted from having an NFL game as a lead-in. For a better comparison, the previous Smackdown episode on Fox delivered 2.206 million viewers. Smackdown finished tied for first in adults 25-54, and women 18-49 demographics. Smackdown topped most of the networks in the demos, but an NBA game on ABC ended up edging Smackdown in several demos. Still, great numbers for Smackdown.