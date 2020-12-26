12/25 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Mansoor vs. Raul Mendoza, and Chase Parker vs. Shamir Singh

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 211)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed December 25, 2020 on WWE Network

The show opened with a short Merry Christmas from Vic Joseph, who was joined on commentary by Nigel McGuinness, and an intro for Ever Rise, who opened the show with a singles match against one of The Bollywood Boyz. Merry Christmas to me.

1. Samir Singh (w/Sunil Singh) vs. Chase Parker (w/Matt Martel). The two men start brawling to kick things off with Parker hitting a quick Leg Lariat to down Samir for not even a one count. Parker tried to follow Samir out of the ring, but got distracted by Sunil, allowing Samir to toss him outside and distract the ref enough for Sunil to clock him and roll him back in for Samir.

Samir stomped on Parker, but Parker rolled out and when Sunil tried to attack him again, Martel flew in with a clothesline to break it up. Parker and Samir went back and forth for a second again before Samir hit a Suplex on the floor and then one again in the ring, followed by a top rope elbow for a two count. Samir used a chin lock to try and wear Parker down followed by a quick Backbreaker.

Samir tried for a middle rope fist drop next, but Parker got a foot up and bought some time for himself. Samir recovered quickly and locked in a tight sleeper to almost put Parker out but he was able to back Samir into the corner and then goad him into running into the opposite turnbuckle to turn the tides.

Parker rocked Samir with a pair of clotheslines followed by a facebreaker and head kick combo. Parker then hit a Slingshot elbow but before he could try for a cover, Sunil pulled his brother out of the ring. The Bollywood Boyz tried to pull twin magic, but in a case of terrible Bollywood acting, referee Aja Smith caught him and didn’t bite the bait.

Parker also caught Sunil running in from the other side and tossed him straight into his brother and hit the corner Flapjack for the pinfall victory.

Chase Parker defeated Samir Singh.

Anish’s Thoughts: I got exactly what I wanted this Christmas with another heel versus heel match. This was short but sweet and exactly what I wanted in a singles matchup involving Ever Rise and The Bollywood Boyz. Fun Shenanigans on a Christmas day with an ill-fated attempt at Twin Magic with the least similar looking brothers in Wrestling since Kane and Undertaker. Great stuff all round, loved how both guys leaned into the comedy aspect yet kept the aesthetic of the match feeling like two sets of cocky pitbulls fighting for dominance. In my opinion, 205 Live should just dedicate a segment to this feud every week and extend the show to an hour, so these two teams have enough time and so does everyone else.

After the match we saw a self-taped promo from Curt Stallion telling Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar to ready himself for when they finally have their Cruiserweight title match.

2. Mansoor vs. Raul Mendoza. No Legado Del Fantasma at ringside for this one so Mendoza went at it alone. The two started off the match with a quick and tense staredown before locking up. Mendoza used a wrist lock, which Mansoor nicely reversed into a knee bar before letting go and re-engaging. Mendoza took Mansoor’s back before Mansoor again reversed and used repeating arm drags to zap the wind out of Mendoza for a second. They then entered a running exchange ending with a pair of innovative arm drags from Mansoor.

Mendoza rolled out of the ring to catch a breath, when Mansoor followed him, Mendoza rammed him into the barricade and took control of the match. Mendoza whipped Mansoor across the ring and locked in a chin lock to try and wear down Mansoor. Bad strategy from Mendoza saw Mansoor catch a half-hearted knee and turn it into a Dragon Screw.

They continued to go back and forth however, with Mendoza hitting a Suplex and some stomps for a two count before continuing to stomp Mansoor in the corner. Mansoor battled from his knees but Mendoza just knocked him down with a Shining Wizard for a two count. Mansoor continued to battle from under, but Mendoza dropkicked him to the mat and used a sleeper to try and put Mansoor out.

Mansoor looked close to sleep but found the energy to struggle to consciousness and eventually got to his feet and used some forearms to force Mendoza to disengage. Mendoza charged at Mansoor in the corner, but Mansoor got out of dodge and forced him into the corner. Mansoor then rocked Mendoza with a series of elbows and clotheslines followed by an Atomic Drop and Spinebuster combo. Mansoor followed up with a Bulldog from the top rope and a Suicide dive to keep the pressure on.

Mansoor went for the cover but only got a two count. He then tried for an Electric Chair, but Mendoza rolled through and kicked Mansoor in the face before hitting a bottom rope Lionsault for a two count. Mendoza tried for a Swinging Flatliner, but Mansoor flipped out and hit a running Destino for a two count. Mansoor then used a Cloverleaf and almost forced a tap, but Mendoza made his way to the ropes to break the hold.

Mansoor tried again for an Electric Chair, but Mendoza blocked and hit a twisting Suplex to down him. Mendoza tried for a Phoenix splash but Mansoor rolled out of the way and followed up with a Slingshot Neckbreaker to get the pinfall victory.

Mansoor defeated Raul Mendoza

Anish’s Thoughts: This match greatly exceeded expectations with both wrestlers doing well to create something different and make each other look good. Mendoza took most of the match and allowed Mansoor to fight up with heart and get himself into a position to win the match.

I liked that Mansoor teased his Two-Winged Angel maneuver but in the end used a couple of new and interesting moves, the Destino and then the Slingshot Neckbreaker to get the victory, almost out of nowhere, making him seem dangerous from any position.

I know this was taped, but I did find it amusing that the WWE featured two Sikhs and a Muslim as standouts on the Christmas show. Whatever you celebrate, this was a fun show and everyone on it did their part to make their individual role in each match different from the next wrestler. I love the elongated build-up for Stallion versus Escobar, and they do have me excited for that match, I sincerely hope it happens on 205 Live and not NXT. Great show overall, looking forward to more.