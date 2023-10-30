WWE Smackdown on FS1 rating for Roman Reigns and LA Knight contract signing for Crown Jewel

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.145 million viewers for FS1, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 2.254 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode on Fox.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.59 rating on Fox. The better comparison is to when Smackdown last aired on FS1 on July 21, 2023 and delivered 1.23 million viewers and a 0.36 rating. Roughly one year ago, the October 28, 2022 edition of Smackdown on FS1 produced 835,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating. Smackdown will air on FS1 again on Friday if the World Series goes to a sixth game.