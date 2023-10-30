AEW Rampage rating for Mike Santana vs. Ortiz, Kyle Fletcher vs. Konosuke Takeshita

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 319,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 342,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. Brutal numbers for Rampage. It’s a shame because the show had a stronger lineup than usual, but it ran opposite the World Series and an NBA game. For that matter, the Rampage brand feels severely damaged. The October 28, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 378,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.