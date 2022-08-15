WWE Raw in Washington, D.C. (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Kofi Kingston, Johnny Gargano, Bob Backlund, Kazuo Yamazaki, Ruckus, Ryo Saito, Jim Brunzell, Jeff Farmer, Spike Dudley, Bobby Eaton, Buddy Landel, Eddie Gilbert, Brian Adams, Lance Cade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. The show includes the return of Riddle for an interview. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today's Q&A Audio Show. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin has the week off, but his review will return next week.

We are looking for reports from tonight's WWE Raw in Washington, D.C., Wednesday's live AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Charleston, and Friday's WWE Smackdown show in Montreal.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kazuo Yamazaki is 60 today.

-Ruckus (Claude Marrow) is 44 today.

-Ryo Saito is 43 today.

-Bob Backlund turned 73 on Sunday.

-Kofi Kingston (Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Johnny Gargano turned 35 on Sunday.

-The late Eddie Gilbert (Thomas Edward Gilbert) was born on August 14, 1961. He died of a heart attack at age 33 on February 18, 1995.

-The late Buddy Landel (William Ensor) was born on August 14, 1961. He died at age 53 of complications from a car accident on June 22, 2015.

-The late Bobby Eaton was born on August 14, 1958. He died in his sleep on August 4, 2021.

-AEW Rampage debuted on August 13, 2021.

-Jim Brunzell turned 73 on Saturday.

-Jeff Farmer, who worked as NWO Sting, turned 60 on Saturday.

-Spike Dudley (Matt Hyson) turned is 52 on Saturday.

-Brian Adams died of a drug overdose on August 13, 2007 at age 43.

-Lance Cade (Lance McNaught) died of heart failure at age 29 on August 13, 2010.