NXT 2.0 TV preview: The Heatwave themed card for Tuesday’s USA Network show

August 15, 2022

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Championship

-Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci for the NXT North American Championship

-Tony D’Angelo vs Santos Escobar in a Street Fight (stipulations below)

-Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Powell’s POV: If D’Angelo wins the street fight, then Escobar must leave NXT. If Escobar wins the street fight, then the entire Legado Del Fantasma faction is no longer under D’Angelo’s control. NXT has put together a nice card for this themed edition. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

