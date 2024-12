CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE and A&E announced the expansion of their programming partnership on Friday. A&E will air “WWE LFG” and “WWE WWE’s Greatest Moments” starting in early 2025. Read more at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The WWE Greatest Moments series seems pretty basic, but the LFG series looks like it could be worth checking out.