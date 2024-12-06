TNA Impact preview: Five matches set for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, and Masha Slamovich vs. AJ Francis, KC Navarro, and Tasha Steelz
-PCO and Sami Callihan vs. Hammerstone and Jake Something
-Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Leon Slater and Laredo Kid
-Dani Luna vs. Heather By Elegance
-Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary
Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET.
