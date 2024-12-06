What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: Five matches set for Thursday’s show

December 6, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, and Masha Slamovich vs. AJ Francis, KC Navarro, and Tasha Steelz

-PCO and Sami Callihan vs. Hammerstone and Jake Something

-Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Leon Slater and Laredo Kid

-Dani Luna vs. Heather By Elegance

-Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays. My audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

