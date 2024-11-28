TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Rob Conway, Brent Albright, Joel Maximo, Erick Rowan, Summer Rae

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy Thanksgiving. I am beyond thankful for the hard work of our amazing staff and for everyone who frequents this website. I hope you all have a wonderful holiday. Family, friends, football, and a feast. Thanksgiving is the best.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features matches from the vault. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Given the nature of this episode, my audio review will return next week.

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 55 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rob Conway is 50.

-Brent Albright is 46.

-Joel Maximo (Julio Ramirez) is 45.

-Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) is 43. He worked as Erick Redbeard outside WWE.

-Former WWE wrestler Summer Rae (Danielle Moinet) is 41.