AEW All In Texas lineup: The updated card for the July stadium show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In Texas event that will be held Saturday, July 12 in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field.

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

-AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for the new AEW Unified Championship

Powell’s POV: No new matches were announced during Wednesday’s Dynamite. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. The show will also be available via Triller.TV internationally. The start time is listed as 2CT/3ET. I will be covering the show live, and then Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).