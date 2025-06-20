What's happening...

WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Koko Ware, Jessicka Havok, Don West

June 20, 2025

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena. The show features King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Kent, Washington at accesso ShoWare Center. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Grand Rapids, Saturday’s AEW Collision in Kent, and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Koko B Ware (James Ware) is 68.

-Jessicka Havok (Jessica Cricks) is 39.

-The late Don West was born on June 20, 1963. He died on December 30, 2022, following a battle with brain lymphoma.

