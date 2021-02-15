AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament special, live coverage tonight

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are set for the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament’s Japanese bracket and will stream tonight on the AEW YouTube page.

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga in a first-round match.

-Veny vs. Emi Sakura in a first-round match.

-Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami in a first-round match.

-Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura in a first-round match.

Powell’s POV: Thunder Rosa beat Leyla Hirsch in a first-round match on the U.S. side of the bracket. Sereena Deeb vs. Riho is scheduled for Wednesday’s Dynamite. The other two first-round matches on the U.S. side are Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose, and Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay. Join me for my live review as the Japan Brackets stream tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.