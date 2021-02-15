WWE Raw preview: Gauntlet match and a talkshow segment set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy in a gauntlet match.
-Drew McIntyre appears on Miz TV.
Powell’s POV: The winner of the gauntlet match will be the last man to enter the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship at the Chamber pay-per-view. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.
Be the first to comment