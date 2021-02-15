Impact Wrestling announces an X Division Title match for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced TJP vs. Josh Alexander for the X Division Championship for Tuesday’s television show. Alexander won a match at Saturday’s No Surrender event to earn the title shot.

Powell’s POV: This looks like a very good match on paper. Impact is establishing Alexander as a singles wrestler now that his tag partner Ethan Page left the company after his contract expired. John Moore’s reviews of Impact Wrestling are typically available on Tuesday nights shortly after the conclusion of the episode. My audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesdays.