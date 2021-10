CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson, Andre Chase vs. Odyssey Jones, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, Grayson Waller vs. LA Knight, the final push for Halloween Havoc, and more (23:33)…

Click here for the October 19 NXT TV audio review.

