MLW Fusion Alpha debuting on FITE TV

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that the MLW Fusion Alpha show will be available via FITE TV.

Starting this Wednesday night Major League Wrestling fans will be able to stream MLW Fusion: ALPHA for free on FITE.tv.

Alliances! Raids! Who will rise up? Tune in to MLW Fusion: ALPHA as an underground revolution begins featuring World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit, Davey Richards, World Middleweight Champion TAJIRI, Los Parks, Cesar Duran and dozens of top ranked wrestlers from around the world.

Watch MLW on the FITE app on Roku, XBox, AppleTV, Chromecast, PS4, Samsung Smart TV, LG, Sony, Sharp, Panasonic, Windows, and Mac. Learn more about how to watch MLW on FITE: https://www.fite.tv/p/ how-to-watch/.

MLW is also available on MLW’s YouTube channel Wednesdays at 7pm ET.

Powell’s POV: The show is also available for free on the MLW YouTube page, but another platform can’t hurt. Plus, FITE is a destination point for pro wrestling fans, so hopefully this will lead to some new viewers for MLW content.