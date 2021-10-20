MLW Fusion Alpha, AEW Dynamite bumped to Saturday, AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Scott Hall, Chavo Guerrero Jr.

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-MLW Fusion Alpha streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the MLW YouTube page. The show features Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross in an Opera Cup tournament match. My review of Fusion Alpha will be available immediately after the show, and Dot Net Members will have exclusive access to my audio review.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is preempted for TNT’s coverage of the NHL tonight and next week. Dynamite air live on TNT on Saturday night at 7CT/8ET. The Rhodes to the Top reality show will also air on Saturday night after Dynamite.

-We are looking for reports from Saturday’s AEW event in Orlando, Florida. If you are going to either show or another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with A as the majority grade from 38 percent of our post show poll voters. B and F finished tied for second (the trolls were out for this one) with 24 precent each I gave the show a B grade. If you include the pre-show, the terrific Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki match bumped it up to a B+ grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 40 percent of the vote. B finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Scott Hall is 63.

-Chavo Guerrero Jr. is 51.