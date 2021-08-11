NXT TV preview: “Title Tuesday” lineup for next week’s Takeover 36 go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe meet face to face before their NXT Championship match at NXT Takeover 36.
-“MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel for the NXT Tag Titles.
-Kushida vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson in an NXT Breakout Tournament semifinal match
Powell’s POV: The winner of Hayes vs. Hudson will face Odyssey Jones in the tournament finals on a future show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs every Tuesday on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night NXT audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
