AEW Revolution, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, WWE live events (reports needed), Ivar, Dante Martin, PJ Black, Mandy Leon, Glenn Kulka, Hayabusa

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Revolution will be held on Sunday in San Francisco, California at Chase Center. The show is headlined by MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. The show features Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes both appearing. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage will be live from San Francisco, California at the Cow Palace. The show includes Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-WWE is in Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday with a live event featuring the following advertised lineup: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship, Charlotte vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight, and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa.

-WWE is in Syracuse, New York at War Memorial Arena on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship, and Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor.

-WWE is in Trenton, New Jersey at CURE Insurance Arena on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Cody Rhodes, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio, and Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship.

-WWE is in Kitchener, Ontario at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship, Charlotte vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight.

-Glenn Kulka is 59.

-PJ Black (Phillip Lloyd) is 42.

-Ivar (Todd Smith) of the Viking Raiders is 39. He previously worked as Hanson when the team was billed as War Machine.

-Mandy Leon is 31.

-Dante Martin is 22.

-The late Hayabusa (Eiji Ezaki) died at age 47 of a cerebral hemorrhage on March 3, 2016.