WWE Smackdown in Milwaukee (reports needed), AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, Robbie Ellis

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum with the brand’s first show coming out of WrestleMania 38. New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena. The show includes Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members will hear Colin’s audio review afterward.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-There are no WWE live events this weekend coming off of WrestleMania last weekend. Live events will resume next weekend under the name of “Saturday Night’s Main Event” and “Sunday Stunner” for upcoming shows.

Birthdays and Notables

-Robbie Ellis (Rob Elowitch) is 79.