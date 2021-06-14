AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. Arik Cannon and Kevin Blackwood.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Alex Reynolds.

-Angelico vs. Mike Sydal.

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Dean Alexander and Carlie Bravo.

-Cameron Cole vs. Orange Cassidy.

-Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes vs. VSK and Travis Titan.

-Dani Jordyn vs. Julia Hart.

-Shawn Spears vs. Falco.

-Nyla Rose vs. Megan Bayne.

-Aaron Solow and QT Marshall vs. Deonn Rusman and Joe Keys.

-Jason Hotch vs. Wardlow.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.