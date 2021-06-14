AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. Arik Cannon and Kevin Blackwood.
-Scorpio Sky vs. Alex Reynolds.
-Angelico vs. Mike Sydal.
-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Dean Alexander and Carlie Bravo.
-Cameron Cole vs. Orange Cassidy.
-Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes vs. VSK and Travis Titan.
-Dani Jordyn vs. Julia Hart.
-Shawn Spears vs. Falco.
-Nyla Rose vs. Megan Bayne.
-Aaron Solow and QT Marshall vs. Deonn Rusman and Joe Keys.
-Jason Hotch vs. Wardlow.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
Be the first to comment