NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Steve Austin, Trish Stratus, Rob Van Dam, Lizmark

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT airs live from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The double main event features Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, and Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs live tonight from Corpus Christi, Texas at American Bank Center. The show includes Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET and I’ll be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses WWE Armageddon 2004.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features musician Michael Sweet. The previous show had James Storm. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show features “The Kraken” Jim Erwin. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast is a classic episode on Roddy Piper. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve Austin is 55.

-Rob Van Dam (Rob Szatkowski) is 49.

-Trish Stratus (Patricia Stratigeas) is 43.

-The late Lizmark (Juan Banos) was born on December 18, 1950. He died at age 64 from respiratory failure on December 16, 2015.



