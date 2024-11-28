NXT TV rating: Title matches and Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 632,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last Wednesday’s 672,000 viewership total when the show ran opposite AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.19 rating. One year earlier, the November 28, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 659,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating on USA Network.