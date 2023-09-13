What's happening...

NXT No Mercy lineup: The card for this month’s premium live event

September 13, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held on Saturday, September 30 in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship

-Noam Dar defends the NXT Heritage Cup against the winner of the Heritage Cup tournament

-Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

Powell’s POV: NXT No Mercy will stream live on Peacock in the United States. We will have a live review of No Mercy, as well as a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.