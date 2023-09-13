NXT No Mercy lineup: The card for this month’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held on Saturday, September 30 in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena.
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship
-Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship
-Noam Dar defends the NXT Heritage Cup against the winner of the Heritage Cup tournament
-Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin
Powell’s POV: NXT No Mercy will stream live on Peacock in the United States. We will have a live review of No Mercy, as well as a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
