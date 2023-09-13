NXT TV preview: Champion vs. Champion match set for Tuesday’s show, Heritage Cup tournament standings

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

-Joe Coffey vs. Duke Hudson in a Heritage Cup tournament match

-Tyler Bate vs. Butch in a Heritage Cup tournament match

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice

Powell’s POV: The Heritage Cup tournament Group A standings are Butch (3) Tyler Bate (2), Axiom (1), and Charlie Dempsey (0). Group B’s standings are Joe Coffey (4), Nathan Frazer (2), Duke Hudson (2), and Akira Tozawa (0). The group winners will meet in the finals on the September 25 edition of the NXT television show. The winner of the tournament will earn a shot at Noam Dar’s NXT Heritage Cup at NXT No Mercy on September 30 in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Tuesday's NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.