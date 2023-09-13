What's happening...

AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati (reports needed), AEW Collision and Dynamite grades and poll results, Baron Corbin, Angelina Love, Masato Shibata

September 13, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center. The show includes Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong in the Grand Slam Tournament final for a shot at the AEW World Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW events in Cincinnati. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority B grade in the post show poll with 48 percent of the vote. A finished second with 19 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 30 percent of the vote. F finished second with 20 percent of the vote, and A was a close third with 19 precent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Masato Shibata is 45.

-Angelina Love (Lauren Williams) is 42.

-Baron Corbin (Thomas Pestock) is 39.

