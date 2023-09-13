AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong in the Grand Slam Tournament final for a shot at the AEW World Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill for the AEW International Championship

-Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at Grand Slam

-Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage

-Don Callis unveils his next masterpiece (Konosuke Takeshita’s next target)

Powell’s POV: The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW World Championship at next Wednesday’s AEW Grand Slam show in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tonight’s Dynamite will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).