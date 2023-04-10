AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Aaron Rourke, Alvin Alvarez, and Brother Greatness vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno

-Lee Moriarty and Big Bill vs. Rex Lawless and Traxx

-Shunma Katumata, Yuki Ueno, and Mao vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade

-Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. The Renegades

Powell’s POV: I will update this list if additional matches are added to the lineup. AEW Dark Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.