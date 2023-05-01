WWE Raw in Fort Worth for the WWE Draft night two (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Dave Taylor, Human Tornado, Joe Hendry, Shawn Daivari, Santos Escobar, Paul Roma, Titus O’Neil, Jay Lethal, Aksana, Brittany Savage, Miss Elizabeth, Don Leo Jonathan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The show features the second and final night of the WWE Draft. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Fort Worth, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Baltimore, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in San Juan, Puerto Rico. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Dave Taylor is 66 today.

-Human Tornado (Craig Williams) is 40 today.

-Joe Hendry turned 35 today.

-Elizabeth Ann Hulette died at age 42 on May 1, 2003 due to acute toxicity.

-Shawn Daivari (Dara Shawn Daivari) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Santos Escobar (Jorge Luis Alcantar Bolly) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Paul Roma (Paul Centopani) turned 63 on Saturday.

-Titus O’Neil (Thaddeus Bullard Sr.) turned 46 on Saturday.

-Aksana (Zivile Raudoniene) turned 41 on Saturday.

-Jay Lethal (Jamar Shipman) turned 38 on Saturday.

-Brittany Savage turned 36 on Saturday.

-The late Don Leo Jonathan (Don Heaton) was born on April 29, 1931. He died at age 87 on October 13, 2018.