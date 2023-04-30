NFL star wants a role with WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce wants a role with WWE. The two-time Super Bowl champion told TMZ that he let The Miz know that he wants to get involved. “Hopefully we can brew something into fruition here,” Kelce said.

Kelce added that his interest grew after watching San Francisco 49ers’ tight end George Kittle get involved during WrestleMania 39. “My guy George Kittle was at WrestleMania throwing clotheslines left and right, man,” said Kelce. “It was awesome to see him go nuts.” Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Kelce is a star player who recently hosted Saturday Night Live. He is a big pro wrestling fan, which he showed by dropping several pro wrestling references during a post game speech after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl back in February.