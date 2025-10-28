WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda enters hospice care

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Mike Rotunda has entered hospice care. Rotunda’s brother-in-law and former tag team partner, Barry Windham, shared the news during a recent interview with Bill Apter. Windham did not disclose any specifics regarding the 67-year-old Rotunda’s illness. Check out the video below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: The story was also picked up by TMZ.com. Rotunda had a successful run with Windham as the U.S. Express, and they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a team in 2024. Rotunda also worked as the IRS character in WWE and played Michael Wallstreet in WCW. He was a longtime agent/producer for WWE before being released in 2020. Rotunda’s wife, Stephanie, is the daughter of the late Blackjack Mullian and the sister of Barry and Kendall Windham. Mike is the father of Bo Dallas, the late Bray Wyatt, and their sister Mika. Here’s wishing Mike and his family the very best during this difficult time.

It breaks my heart to share that my friend Mike Rotunda has been placed under hospice care. This photo was from earlier this year — a moment I’ll treasure. Please keep Mike and the Rotunda family in your prayers. We love you, Mike. ❤️ #WrestlingFamily pic.twitter.com/XsgOaVtE0J — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) October 28, 2025

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)