Mike Rotunda’s family says he is hospitalized, not in hospice care

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mika Rotunda issued the following statement via her Facebook Page regarding her father, Mike Rotunda’s health.

Our family would like to take a moment to clarify some information currently circulating online regarding my father, Mike Rotunda.

Yes, my uncle Barry did make a comment mentioning that my father is in hospice care while answering a question about our late family member, whom we lost two years ago. We want to make it clear that he misspoke—not intentionally.

My father is not in hospice, but rather in a rehabilitation center. He suffered a massive heart attack on September 20th, was in a coma for a week, and spent over a month hospitalized. By the grace of God, he has now transitioned to a rehabilitation center, where our family remains present, hopeful, and focused on his recovery.

It has already been a long road, and we know there is still a long road ahead—but our faith in God remains strong. Anyone who knows my dad knows that it’s his strength, work ethic, and athleticism that have carried him through not just this, but every challenge life has thrown his way. If there’s one person I have faith in, it’s Captain Mike.

We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the wrestling world and our local communities. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we continue walking this journey together—but we warmly welcome continued prayers, good energy, and healing thoughts for his recovery.

With love and gratitude,

The Rotunda Family

Powell’s POV: Although it seems Mike, 67, has a long road to recovery ahead of him, this is much better news than the grim statement made by Barry Windham, who mistakenly said that Mike had entered hospice care. Here’s wishing Mike and his family the very best.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)