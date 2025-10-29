AEW Dynamite preview: Tonight’s “Fright Night” themed show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet vs. Hook in a four-way for a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Jurassic Express” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus vs. “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW Full Gear

-Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament first round match

-The Don Callis Family summit

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Edinburg, Texas, at Bert Ogden Arena.