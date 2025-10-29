NFL star and girlfriend show off their Jeff Hardy and Lita costumes

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NFL star Jahmyr Gibbs is clearly a pro wrestling fan. The Detroit Lions running back and his girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, showed off their Jeff Hardy and Lita costumes for Halloween.

Jahmyr Gibbs will forever be my GOAT for dressing as Jeff Hardy for Halloween pic.twitter.com/cKqzt74vIN — Eazy (@SpeakEZsports_) October 29, 2025

Powell’s POV: Gibbs even performed Jeff’s dance in the brief video. Gibbs and Anderson attended WrestleMania 41 and have sat in the front row at WWE Raw. There’s no word yet as to whether Gibbs’ backfield mate, David Montgomery, dressed up as Matt Hardy.

