AEW Dynamite results (10/29): Powell’s live review of Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet vs. Hook in a four-way for a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite “Fright Night” (Episode 317)

October 29, 2025, in Edinburg, Texas, at Bert Ogden Arena

Simulcast live on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Excalibur checked in on commentary while pyro shot off on the stage, which was decked out with Halloween items for the show’s “Friday Night” theme. Bryan Danielson was on color commentary, and ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the opening match…

Powell’s POV: As of an hour ago, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 3,278, with 3,030 tickets distributed. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett, who is too distraught to cover the show because the Minnesota Twins didn’t hire him to be their new manager. Apparently, Jake didn’t have enough losing experience for the cheap-ass Pohlad family. Jake will be back to cover the Halloween night edition of WWE Smackdown.

1. Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta in a Trick or Treat tornado tag match. Darby sat Yuta on a chair at ringside and then hit him with a suicide dive. A short time later, Darby dove off a balcony and hit the heels with a Coffin Drop on the floor. Back at ringside, Allin ran across the barricade and dropkicked Garcia. Cassidy and Yuta fought in the crowd as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Garcia placed Cassidy on a table at ringside. Yuta dove from the top rope and splashed Cassidy through the table. In the ring, Allin kicked his skateboard toward Garcia and told him to hit him with it. When Yuta bent over to get the skateboard, Allin hit him with a Code Red for a near fall.

Allin came back and hit Yuta with a top rope Coffin Drop. Garcia may have been late to break up the pin, as Yuta kicked out before he got there. Garcia caught Cassidy in a submission hold while standing on the apron. Cassidy broke the hold with an Orange Punch. Cassidy hit Yuta with Sole Food and then hit a suicide dive on Garcia that put him through a table on the floor. Alin put Yuta in a Scorpion Death Lock and forced him to tap out.

Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy beat Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta in 13:30 in a Trick or Treat tornado tag match.

After the match, Cassidy tossed some candy to the crowd…

Powell’s POV: Fun size candy? Really, Cassidy? Apparently, you have something in common with the Twins owners. Anyway, this was a crowd-pleasing opener with good work from all four wrestlers. I like that they are going with Excalibur and Danielson on commentary rather than adding a third man. This will give Excalibur and Danielson a chance to develop chemistry together while Taz is recovery from total shoulder replacement surgery, although I’m sure they’ll have Don Callis and perhaps others sit in on commentary at times.

Hook was shown arriving in the backstage area. He said he’s the underdog in the four-way match with Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, and Samoa Joe. He said he would have his hands full, but he wouldn’t have it any other way. Hook spoke of trying to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship. Hook took off his shades and looked into the camera while telling Joe that he would do what he could to keep Joe out of the AEW Championship match. Hook said Joe showed the world who he really is, which is something Hook already knew…

Excalibur hyped the four-way tag team match for after the break… [C]

Backstage, Renee Paquette spoke with Don Callis about the Don Callis Family summit. Callis spotted the Young Bucks and called them into the picture. Callis told Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson that it’s criminal what the company is doing to them. Callis recalled the Bucks saying they would never join his Family. Callis said that was before and asked them to think about it. Callis told the Bucks to check out the video he had made for their entrance…

The Young Bucks made their entrance, which was their old entrance video, along with Callis giving them a big introduction. Pyro shot off on the stage. The remainder of the entrances took place…

2. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Jurassic Express” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus vs. “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW Full Gear. Stokely Hathaway came out with FTR and then sat in on commentary for the match. Perry and Bailey started the match with a handshake.

A few minutes into the match, Bailey hit a flip dive onto the other teams. Knight went up top, but Harwood cut him off and then superplexed him onto the wrestlers on the floor. Hathaway stood up and celebrated the move going into another PIP break. [C]

The Bucks took out multiple wrestlers with double superkicks and then hit a Shatter Machine on Wheeler. The Bucks hit Knight with a BTE Trigger, but it only led to a near fall. Knight hit a top rope splash on Nick. FTR hit Knight with a Shatter Machine and then Harwood pinned him…

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey, “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, and “Jurassic Express” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus in a four-way in 13:45 to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW Full Gear.

A graphic listed “Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Titles at Full Gear…

Powell’s POV: The nonstop action one would expect from these teams in a four-way match. Brodido vs. FTR should be fun. The two teams went to a 30-minute draw when they last met in a traditional tag team match back in August.

A video package aired on Hangman Page and Samoa Joe, and then Excalibur hyped the four-way main event. Exalibur said the Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly rematch was up next… [C]

Don Callis hosted the “Don Callis Family” summit. AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Mark Davis, and Lance Archer sat at one table in the ring, while TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Rocky Romero, and El Clon sat at another table. Konosuke Takeshita was not present. Romero claimed that Takeshita was unable to appear due to travel issues.

Romero unveiled a painting that he called “La Familia” with a shirtless and jacked Callis, who had a “Familia” tattoo on his abdomen, standing in front of the rest of his family, who were also shirtless in the painting. Alexander set up a video package on the family. Fletcher read through an oath that he said the members all took, but he was interrupted by entrance music.

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita made his entrance. Once Takeshita was in the ring, Callis tried to calm him down. Okada stood up. Callis stood between Takeshita and Okada. Callis asked how the family succeeds. He said they do so by listening to what he wants. Callis told Takeshita that he wanted him to shake Okada’s hand. The fans started saying “no.” Callis told Takeshita not to listen to the morons.

Callis told Takeshita that this was about his honor, and then asked him to shake Okada’s hand for him. Takeshita offered his hand. Okada teased a handshake, but then he flipped off Takeshita instead. The other family members stood up and kept Takeshita and Okada apart. Callis announced that he was going to have Takeshita and Okada team up on Saturday’s AEW Collision to show that they can work as a family…

Powell’s POV: The Callis paintings are always good for a laugh. I liked the way they established that Takeshita was willing to play ball, but Okada arrogantly big-timed him.

Excalibur set up a video package on Olympia, who will challenge Mercedes Mone for the CMLL Women’s Championship on Collision…

Renee Paquette interviewed AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander on the backstage interview set. Statlander addressed Mercedes Money, saying she would be at Collision on Saturday “to support you.” Statlander said that if Mone had anything to say to her tonight, she’d be the one holding the title belt that Mone doesn’t have…

[Hour Two] Kyle O’Reilly made his entrance, and then Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir entered through the crowd…

3. Jon Moxley (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Kyle O’Reilly. O’Reilly went for a takedown to start. Danielson said O’Reilly wants to take the match to the ground and do it fast. Moxley caught O’Reilly going for a knee strike, and then dumped him over the top rope to the floor before a PIP break. [C]